Grammy-Winning Super-Producer Jerry 'Wonda' Duplessis Joins Technotainment to Rebuild the Music Business

Jerry Wonda joins Technotainment Nyhl Henson Welcolms Jerry Wonda to Technoatinment in Special event in New York City Left to Right Wesley Ellul, John Dotson, Jerry Wonda, Nyhl Henson, Eddie Wenrick Jerry Wonda joins Technotainment to change the creator economy

The architect behind the Fugees teams with the inventor of Pay-Per-View to do the thing the industry keeps calling impossible: make the artist the owner.

NEW YORK & LAS VEGAS,, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technotainment Streaming Media Inc. today announced that multi-Grammy-winning producer and Fugees co-founder Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis has joined the company, leading its New York operations from his legendary Platinum Sound Recording Studios, with a

single public mission: to rebuild a music business that has spent two decades paying the people who make

the music last.

He joins a founding team built to rewrite the economics of music. Technotainment’s CEO and co-founder is Nyhl Henson, who helped create Nickelodeon, MTV and CMT, and is the inventor of Pay-Per-View, widely known as the “Edison of Pay-Per-View.” The company is the team behind STRMIT.tv, a creator-owned

streaming platform launching its MVP in October 2026. The model reverses the streaming bargain that made music infinite and musicians invisible: the creator is paid first instead of last, owns a real stake in the platform, and keeps a direct line to the audience. Artists keep ownership and get paid fairly, fans get closer access, and the platform wins only when its creators do.

“I have spent my life building records that move people, and the hardest truth in this business is that the people who make the magic get paid last,” said Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis. “I came to build a house where the artist owns the keys.”

“After enough years in this business, you learn the idea is never the hard part. The hard part is finding the right people to build it with,” said Nyhl Henson, CEO and co-founder. “Jerry is exactly that, and having him with us changes what is possible.”

“The model has quietly shortchanged artists for two decades and everyone learned to live with it. This is the first thing I have seen that actually pays the creator first,” said Eddie Wenrick, Head of Technotainment Records. “When Jerry Wonda signs on, the room pays attention. So do I.”

“Buckminster Fuller said you never change things by fighting reality, you build a new model that makes the old one obsolete. That is the thesis, and not only for musicians but for every creator paid last instead of first,” said Wesley Ellul, president and co-founder. “Our approach is multifaceted by design, so we align with the best people in every discipline to make that change. Jerry is exactly that.”

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