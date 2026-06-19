Tampa Bay's Military Veteran Team Ranks #1 in Florida and #10 in the Nation for Homes Sold

The Military Veteran Team at LPT Realty: the #1 real estate team in Florida and #10 in the nation for homes sold, RealTrends Verified 2025.

RealTrends Verified 2025 Rankings Confirm Military Veteran Team at LPT Realty as Florida's Top Real Estate Team by Homes Sold

Two hundred and twenty-five people who refused to cut corners and refused to quit. The agents on our team that stepped up for each and every one of our clients. That is what this ranking reflects.” — Larry Fischer, Founder, Military Veteran Team

SEMINOLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of every real estate team operating in the state of Florida, one ranked first. Out of every team in the United States, it ranked tenth. Both by the same measure: the number of families served. RealTrends Verified , the real estate industry's most recognized independent ranking authority, has officially certified the Military Veteran Team at LPT Realty as the #1 team in Florida and #10 team in the nation for transaction sides, based on verified 2025 sales data. The team closed 1,352 transaction sides last year, more than any other real estate team in Florida.Transaction sides measure the number of individual clients represented (buyers and sellers), making it the most direct indicator of how many families a team actually served. By that measure, no team in Florida served more people in 2025 than the Military Veteran Team.The team also ranks #3 in Florida and #30 nationally by total sales volume, recording $474.74 million in closed sales for the year. The Military Veteran Team's full verified profile is available at realtrends.com.225 Agents. One Unit. Nobody Fights Alone.The Military Veteran Team operates differently than most real estate teams. Where the industry standard is a single agent managing every phase of a transaction, MVT deploys what it calls "The Army Behind You," a full operational support structure backing every client from first contact through closing and beyond."We are not a team that just uses military language in our marketing," said Larry Fischer, founder of the Military Veteran Team. "Every agent on this team has been trained to operate with real discipline and real accountability. When you work with MVT, you get the full strength of the unit. That is what this ranking reflects. Two hundred and twenty-five people who refused to cut corners and refused to quit."The team serves active duty military families, veterans, and hometown heroes (nurses, teachers, firefighters, and first responders) primarily in the Tampa Bay area near MacDill Air Force Base and in Michigan. The team holds more than 755 verified five-star reviews and has closed more than 1,300 homes. Agents complete a rigorous internal training process the team calls the "Green Beret standard" before working with clients."Discipline creates confidence," said Fischer. "Every step is handled, every deadline is met, and nobody is left wondering what happens next. That is the system."About the Military Veteran TeamThe Military Veteran Team is a veteran-led real estate team operating under LPT Realty, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The team serves active duty military families, veterans, and hometown heroes across the Tampa Bay area and Michigan, specializing in VA loans, PCS relocations, and out-of-state purchases. The team operates on the values of Mission Before Self, Discipline Creates Confidence, Truth Over Comfort, and Legacy of Service. Licensed agents interested in joining can contact Larry Fischer at (888) 353-2325 or important@militaryvetteam.com.About LPT RealtyLPT Realty is a national real estate brokerage built on a culture of collaboration, shared success, and agent empowerment. The Military Veteran Team is one of LPT Realty's top-performing teams in the United States.###Rankings based on 2025 calendar-year sales data, independently verified by RealTrends, a division of HW Media. RealTrends Verified 2025 rankings: #1 in Florida by sides, #3 in Florida by volume, #10 in the United States by sides, #30 in the United States by volume.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.