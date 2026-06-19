Anderson man arrested on manufacturing Child Sexual Abuse Material* and related charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Davonte A'Landez Young-Menifee, 21, of Anderson, S.C., on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Young-Menifee. Investigators state Young-Menifee manufactured files of child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to a minor.

Young- Menifee was arrested on June 16, 2026. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; and one count of dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen (§16-15-345), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. "Pornography" can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.