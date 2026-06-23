Pavé The Way® Jewelry Launches “Movers & Changemakers" Series Highlighting Purpose-Driven Generational Impact

A social enterprise philanthropic jewelry brand, Pave The Way® Jewelry, showcases the power of individuals and nonprofits to create impactful change.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Because ordinary people do extraordinary things to create meaningful change, Pavé The WayJewelry (PTW Jewelry) has launched a new video feature series titled Movers and Changemakers. The initiative highlights individuals across all generations - Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z - who are making a positive difference in their communities through service, creativity, and advocacy.The Movers and Changemakers series reinforces the longstanding mission and core values of PTW Jewelry, a purpose-driven and philanthropic jewelry brand:- Everyone has something important to share that is inspirational and meaningful- Individuals of all ages are inspired by learning from others and their passions- There is no age limit on creativity or impact- Giving back and paving the way for a better future is a wide-open opportunity to build community“After 26 years of donating 100% of my profit on every sale of jewelry to the purchaser’s charity of choice, I have been thrilled to meet so many individuals and learn about so many nonprofits (PTW Jewelry has donated millions of dollars spread across over 1,000 different nonprofits) that serve others across the broad spectrum of health, education, welfare, animal rights, the environment, research, mental health, kindness initiatives, and more. I have also observed how many young people relate to Baby Boomers and are seeking mentors, advisors, and opportunities to build meaningful and fulfilling careers as they enter the workforce. Moreover, the nonprofit sector offers a wide range of career paths,” said Joan Hornig, Founder of Pavé The Wayand Joan Hornig Jewelry.The Movers and Changemakers video series will spotlight the many ways people are driving positive impact and social change. The series will be available on PTWJewelry.com, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube (@pavethewayjewelry) expanding access to stories of purpose-driven individuals and organizations.There is also an open casting call for individuals and nonprofit organizations with spokespeople who would like to be featured in this series and share their work in a positive, mission-aligned light. For more information, please contact info@pavethewayjewelry.com.Rooted in respect for the planet, artisans, and global communities, Pavé The WayJewelry empowers consumers to align their purchases with their values, reinforcing its mission as a pioneering social enterprise and charitable jewelry brand. Each one-of-a-kind piece is designed not only to reflect individual style, but also to spark conversations of consequence around personal passions, advocacy, and positive impact.For more information please visit us at www.ptwjewelry.com

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