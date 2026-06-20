Ohio University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez to Keynote WIIC 2026 Healthcare & Innovation Summit

Mihir Patel, MD (FHCMD/LEAD/MDEnvoy/Balance and Bites), Lacey Dyer, BSN, RN, CASC (VP of Clinical Operations at Surgical Investors and Advisors), Kyle Anderson, PT, MSPT, OCS (VP of Finance and ASC at Ortho Rhode Island), David Crawford, MD (Medical Direc

WIIC 2026 brings healthcare, innovation, and economic development leaders to Ohio's Lake Erie Islands for two days of collaboration and impact.

PUT-IN-BAY, OH, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohio University President Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez to Headline WIIC 2026 Alongside Healthcare Innovation LeadersLeaders in healthcare, innovation, and economic development convene on Ohio’s Lake Erie Islands to accelerate innovation, explore partnerships, and support regional growth.The Legacy Foundation Group, host of the WIIC 2026 event (We Inspire, Innovate, and Connect), is proud to announce that Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez, President of Ohio University, will serve as Keynote speaker at this year’s highly anticipated healthcare innovation and leadership event taking place June 24-25, 2026, on Put-in-Bay and Middle Bass Island, OH.Joining Dr. Gonzalez will be Michael P. Ast, MD, CMIO (Chief Medical Innovation Officer) at Hospital for Special Surgery, who will serve as moderator for the event’s healthcare innovation programming. Recognized nationally for his leadership in advancing technology, innovation, and the future of musculoskeletal care, Dr. Ast will lead conversations focused on the evolving healthcare landscape and the opportunities shaping the next generation of patient care.Unlike traditional conferences, WIIC is intentionally designed to move conversations beyond conference walls. The event brings together top healthcare executives, physicians, investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, economic development leaders, and manufacturers for two days of meaningful conversations, strategic networking, and collaborative problem-solving designed to accelerate innovation and growth while enjoying Ohio’s Lake Erie coast.As the 23rd President of Ohio University and the first woman to lead the institution in its more than 220-year history, Dr. Gonzalez championed initiatives focused on research excellence, workforce development, experiential learning, and regional impact. Her keynote will explore how university-industry partnerships are transforming research into real-world impact by accelerating innovation, supporting emerging technologies, and advancing initiatives such as Ohio University’s Healthy Aging Research Cluster.“I’m such a proud alum of Ohio University, and Dr. Gonzalez represents the type of visionary leadership that is helping shape the university and the future of healthcare in Ohio and beyond,” said Tommy Weilbacher, President of the Legacy Foundation Group and Founder of WIIC. “Combined with Dr. Ast’s expertise in healthcare innovation, we’re creating conversations that connect ideas, industries, and people in ways that lead to real-world impact.”This year’s event will feature discussions on:· Longevity medicine and the science of aging· Collaborative care between surgeons and alternative medicine· Outpatient surgery and healthcare transformation· The future of AI, innovation, and technology· Economic growth and regional investment opportunities· Manufacturing and commercial strategiesThe event also serves as a showcase for Ohio’s growing role as a hub for innovation, healthcare advancement, entrepreneurship, and economic development. Special guest speaker James Voos, MD, Chair of Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at University Hospitals and Head Team Physician for the Cleveland Browns, will also join fellow healthcare leaders focused on advancing patient care and the future of healthcare delivery.“One of the most powerful aspects of WIIC is that it brings together individuals who may not otherwise cross paths,” said Chris Singerling, Executive Director of Ottawa County Improvement Corporation. “There’s something unique about bringing healthcare leaders, innovators, investors, and industry professionals together along Ohio’s lakeshore. The setting encourages authentic conversations, sparks new ideas, and creates connections more naturally, and that’s where the best ideas and partnerships begin.”Beyond innovation and economic development, WIIC is committed to creating lasting community impact. Proceeds from the event support Caracal Academy and the Lake Erie Foundation. Caracal Corp, a founding organization of WIIC, exemplifies the power of meaningful connections and relationships formed through the event to support its continued growth.Partnered with Spilt Social, guest registration remains open.For more information, visit https://www.legacyfoundationgroup.com/wiic2026 About Legacy Foundation Group. LFG is a strategic advisory and commercialization firm focused on accelerating innovation, education, building strategic partnerships, and driving growth across healthcare, technology, and emerging industries. Through a collaborative, relationship-driven approach, LFG helps organizations transform ideas into impact and opportunities into results.

Welcome to the WIIC (We Inspire, Innovate, and Connect)

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