IOT APPS Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Erik Kling to Board of Directors

As board member, Erik Kling will support IOT APPS' ecosystem development, market expansion, partnership strategy and platform evolution.

IOT APPS is addressing an important challenge in the market by helping organizations simplify how they discover, evaluate, and deploy connected technologies.” — Erik Kling, Board Member, IOT APPS

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IOT APPS , the searchable solutions catalog for IoT deployments, today announced the appointment of Erik Kling to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the company's leadership and strategic capabilities as it continues to expand its position within the global Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.Erik brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling technology businesses across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Throughout his career, he has led growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, digital transformation programs, and large-scale connectivity businesses serving enterprise and government customers.In addition to serving on the Board of Directors, Erik will support IOT APPS on strategic initiatives including ecosystem development, market expansion, partnership strategy, platform evolution, and long-term value creation.“We are excited to welcome Erik to the Board of Directors,” said Alex Guskov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IOT APPS. “His depth of industry experience, strategic clarity, and track record of building technology businesses make him an exceptional addition to our leadership. His guidance will be a meaningful asset as we accelerate our growth and deepen our position in the IoT market.”Erik is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Axisync Partners , a strategic architecture advisory firm focused on helping organizations navigate complex technology, infrastructure, and growth decisions. He also serves as Managing Member of Axisync Ventures LLC, the firm's investment and venture development vehicle focused on supporting innovative technology companies and emerging growth opportunities.“IOT APPS is addressing an important challenge in the market by helping organizations simplify how they discover, evaluate, and deploy connected technologies,” said Erik. “I am honored to join the Board and look forward to working closely with the leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth and expansion.”The appointment reflects a broader strategic relationship between IOT APPS and Axisync Ventures LLC, which will support the company's long-term development through board participation, strategic guidance, industry expertise, and ecosystem development.About IOT APPSIOT APPS simplifies the discovery, evaluation, deployment, and management of connected technologies across the Internet of Things ecosystem. By bringing together technology providers, enterprises, and strategic partners, IOT APPS helps organizations accelerate digital transformation and achieve measurable business outcomes through connected solutions.About Axisync Ventures LLCAxisync Ventures LLC is the investment and venture development arm of Axisync Partners. The firm focuses on supporting technology, infrastructure, connectivity, and digital transformation companies through strategic guidance, industry expertise, and long-term value creation — with a particular focus on digital sovereignty, emerging infrastructure, and the technologies shaping the next generation of connected systems.

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