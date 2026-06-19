Public Notice: New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation District Special Meeting to be held June 23

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC - Notice is hereby given that the New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hanover County Government Center in Conference Room 138, 230 Government Center Drive, Wilmington, NC. The purpose of the special meeting is to consider personnel matters.

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