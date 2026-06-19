Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,433 in the last 365 days.

SUPREME COURT SAYS GUN CHARGE FOR MARIJUANA USE ALONE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the federal government may not prosecute individuals for gun possession simply because they admit to regularly using marijuana, a major victory for weed and gun activists over a long-standing federal criminal ban.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SUPREME COURT SAYS GUN CHARGE FOR MARIJUANA USE ALONE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.