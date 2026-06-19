SUPREME COURT SAYS GUN CHARGE FOR MARIJUANA USE ALONE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the federal government may not prosecute individuals for gun possession simply because they admit to regularly using marijuana, a major victory for weed and gun activists over a long-standing federal criminal ban.

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