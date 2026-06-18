FLORIDA SUPREME COURT BLOCKS APPEALS COURTS FROM SHRUGGING OFF SENTENCING DISPUTES

The Florida Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that state appeals courts cannot refuse to review a trial judge’s decision to deny a shortened prison sentence. The unanimous decision resolves a messy legal split among regional courts over how much oversight they have when a defendant asks for a lighter punishment than state guidelines recommend.

The ruling comes from the case of Eric Desmond Parrish, who was convicted of sexual battery with force, battery, and false imprisonment for raping his 53-year-old foster mother when he was 16. Under Florida’s Criminal Punishment Code, Parrish faced a standard sentencing range of 146.85 months to life in prison.

During his sentencing hearing, Parrish requested a “downward departure,” which allows judges to hand down a sentence below the legal minimum under specific mitigating circumstances. Parrish argued he qualified because he should be sentenced as a youthful offender and required specialized treatment for a mental disorder. The state opposed the request, pointing to his prior criminal history and what it called a high risk of reoffending.

The trial judge ultimately denied the request and sentenced Parrish to 30 years in prison. The judge declined to evaluate whether Parrish had a valid legal ground for a shorter sentence, stating that the decision was “not even a close question” because of Parrish’s “high risk for reoffending based on the evidence and based on [his] behavior.”

Parrish appealed the sentence, but the First District Court of Appeal dismissed the case. The appellate court claimed it lacked the legal authority, or jurisdiction, to even look at a trial judge’s refusal to grant a downward departure. That stance directly conflicted with how regional appeals courts in other parts of Florida handled the exact same issue.

Writing for the Supreme Court, Justice John D. Couriel clarified that the Florida Constitution gives citizens a right to appeal final orders, which includes sentencing decisions.

“There is no avoiding the Constitution’s words: the district courts have jurisdiction to hear appeals ‘from final judgments or orders of trial courts’ ‘taken as a matter of right,’” Couriel wrote.

The opinion noted that while the state legislature can put reasonable procedural conditions on appeals, lawmakers have never stripped defendants of the right to challenge a denied downward departure. Couriel emphasized that courts cannot invent restrictions that do not exist in written law. “We are not at liberty to add words to statutes that were not placed there by the Legislature,” the opinion states.

The Supreme Court approved past rulings from the Second, Fourth, and Fifth District Courts of Appeal, which had already been reviewing these types of sentencing challenges. It officially rejected the First District’s previous logic and sent Parrish’s case back to the lower appellate court to be reviewed on its merits rather than being thrown out.

Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñiz and Justices Jorge Labarga, Jamie Grosshans, Renatha Francis, and Meredith Sasso concurred in the ruling. Justice Tanenbaum did not participate in the case.

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