New Book Challenges Big Bang Theory, Proposing Cosmos Governed by Universal Rotation

A Clockwork Universe: URUT (Unified Rotating Universe Theory) The Absence of Reality by E. Hughes Reality Unbound: The Digital Mind (and the nature of reality) by E. Hughes

New Book, A Clockwork Universe: URUT by E. Hughes challenges the Big Bang Theory, and proposes cosmos governed by universal rotation.

Exciting new theory from E. Hughes explores whether the universe is rotating in A Clockwork Universe: URUT (Unified Rotating Universe Theory).” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaphysicist and author E. Hughes announces the upcoming release of "A Clockwork Universe," a groundbreaking philosophical treatise that challenges traditional Big Bang cosmology. The book introduces the Unified Rotating Universe Theory (URUT), using research and data to explore whether the cosmos evolved from a primordial spin and if rotation fundamentally governs universal mechanics.

Following in the classical tradition of natural philosophy, "A Clockwork Universe" bridges the gap between deep metaphysical inquiry and modern physics. Rather than discarding historical frameworks, Hughes builds upon the scientific legacies of Leibniz, Newton, and Einstein, while expanding on Kurt Gödel’s mathematical model of a rotating universe, and examining whether Gödel's closed timelike curves and time travel are possible.

The book approaches cosmology from a grounded, nondeterministic, inductive, "bottom-down" perspective, arguing that the macroscopic spin of the universe actively drives the orbits of galaxies, solar systems, and planets, while playing an intrinsic role in the mechanics of gravity. Hughes challenges the modern reliance on abstract mathematical models as definitive proof, asserting that theoretical equations—such as those predicting unobservable phenomena must not replace tangible data and physical observation.

"Science does not find its origins inside of a lab," Hughes writes in the book's epigraph. "It began at the edge of a philosopher’s pen. Mathematics is the early work of ancient philosophy. Computer science is a masterstroke of philosophical genius in the form of logic with origins dating back to the 17th century to early 20th century. Philosophy is the language of ideas. Science is the method used to verify its truths."

By contextualizing the sciences as an evolution of natural philosophy, "A Clockwork Universe" addresses the historical tendency of institutions to reject paradigm shifts, offering a respectful yet revolutionary path forward. Throughout the text, Hughes introduces highly original concepts destined to spark conversation within the scientific community, including "wave-time" and a radical redefinition of space, mass, and motion. The text notes that while observation confirms the universe is expanding and that stars at galactic edges rotate at high speeds, decades of research have failed to physically confirm the existence of dark matter or dark energy. URUT suggests these unverified concepts are hypothetical only, posing a fundamental question: could universal rotation be the true driving force?

"A Clockwork Universe: URUT" is a compelling read for physicists, philosophers, and anyone captivated by the ultimate mechanics of reality and existence.

About the Author:

E. Hughes is a metaphysicist and author recognized for analytical treatises exploring the nature of reality, existence, and cosmology. By synthesizing classical logic with mechanical physics, Hughes’ work continues the ancient tradition of utilizing philosophy as the foundational language of scientific discovery.

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