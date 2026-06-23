Judah Bergman of Jool Baby Elected to Baby Safety Alliance Board of Directors

Bill Baxter and Judah Bergman, Jool Baby at Baby Safety Alliance Jool Baby stove knob covers Child safety strap locks

Appointment reflects Jool Baby’s commitment to the highest safety standards in the juvenile products industry

Jool Baby began with a safety problem I set out to solve for my own son. Joining the Baby Safety Alliance Board is a natural next step in our mission to raise the bar on safety for every family.” — Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool Baby

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jool Baby , the innovative and affordable baby and childcare product brand, is pleased to announce that Founder and President Judah Bergman has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Baby Safety Alliance (BSA), formerly the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), the leading industry association representing manufacturers, importers, and retailers of juvenile products. Bergman joins as a newly elected director serving a three-year term."Jool Baby began with a safety problem I set out to solve for my own son," said Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool Baby. "We've been members of the Baby Safety Alliance for years, and joining its Board is a natural next step in our mission to raise the bar on safety for every family."The Baby Safety Alliance recently announced its newly elected Board of Directors, a governing body composed of experienced leaders representing top companies across the juvenile products industry. In his role, Bergman will work alongside fellow industry leaders to guide strategic safety initiatives, support regulatory advocacy, and help parents make informed product choices.For Bergman, the appointment traces back to where Jool Baby itself began. In 2015, while childproofing his home for his curious one-year-old son, he grew frustrated by the lack of reliable and aesthetically pleasing cabinet locks on the market and custom-designed his own. That single trusted product laid the foundation for Jool Baby, which Bergman formally founded in 2017 as a digitally native baby gear brand. The company has since expanded its catalog to include smart, safe parenting essentials spanning diapering, potty training, bath, and nursery gear.Safety remains a core value at Jool Baby, where every product is extensively tested to meet and exceed regulatory standards before it reaches a family’s home. Bergman views his work with the Baby Safety Alliance as an opportunity to extend that commitment industry-wide, raising the bar for the brands and platforms parents trust with their children.Now a father of five, Bergman brings a personal understanding of the parenting journey to every product decision Jool Baby makes, envisioning the company as a globally recognized brand synonymous with integrity, customer care, and a commitment to enhancing the lives of families worldwide.About Jool BabyFounded in 2017, Jool Baby is the partner that helps parents find balance in the chaos with smart, affordable, and design-forward baby and potty training solutions that work. Built on innovation, value, and trust, Jool Baby is loved nationwide. Its award-winning product lineup ranges from a best-selling baby swing to safety-focused products such as cabinet locks, potty training solutions, diapering essentials, and bath products. Jool Baby products are available at major retailers including Target, Walmart, Babylist, Meijer, Amazon.com, TikTok Shop, and at joolbaby.com.About the Baby Safety AllianceThe Baby Safety Alliance, formerly the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), is the leading voice for baby and children’s product safety in North America. Established in 1962, its members represent approximately 95 percent of the prenatal-to-preschool product market across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The organization advances safety through four primary pillars: advocacy, public education, independent product testing through its Verification Program, and philanthropy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.