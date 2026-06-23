Excelacom Deploys Century Connect at Metronet to Drive Fiber Expansion

Century Connect enables rapid integration of acquired networks, helping Metronet accelerate fiber expansion while maintaining a seamless customer experience

Century Connect helps operators integrate acquired networks faster, expand services, and deliver a unified customer experience without customer migrations

As Metronet continues expanding and evaluating new acquisitions, Century Connect gives us a scalable architecture that allows newly acquired networks to plug into our partner’s ecosystem quickly.” — Craig Cowden, CTO at Metronet

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelacom , a leading provider of telecom software and services, announced today that Metronet has deployed Century Connect , enabling the fiber-to-the-home provider to support T-Mobile’s nationwide fiber expansion initiative.Metronet, the nation’s fastest-growing fiber-to-the-home builder, is the organization accelerating the rollout of fiber-based broadband services. In this model, Metronet operates as the wholesale fiber infrastructure provider while their partner manages sales, marketing, and customer engagement, enabling a converged service strategy that combines high-speed fiber and wireless offerings.Since being acquired, Metronet has continued to accelerate its network expansion and subscriber growth as it integrates new markets.To support this operating model and continued expansion through acquisitions and partnerships, Metronet selected Excelacom’s Century Connect as the orchestration platform to unify operations across multiple networks, enabling rapid expansion of fiber services for its joint venture parent company while seamlessly delivering its customers’ experience and Metronet’s value-added benefits.“Century Connect enabled our fiber infrastructure to plug directly into our partner’s ecosystem, allowing our partner to manage customer relationships while Metronet focuses on building and operating the network,” said Craig Cowden, Chief Technology Officer at Metronet.“As Metronet continues expanding and evaluating new acquisitions, Century Connect gives us a scalable architecture that allows newly acquired networks to plug into our partner’s ecosystem quickly.”Century Connect enabled plug-and-play orchestration between the systems by abstracting the layers between OSS and BSS environments, enabling merged companies to quickly introduce convergence across networks, partners, and service offerings. The platform simplifies the underlying network and operational systems while integrating with CRM and BSS platforms used for sales, customer management, and service activation. By separating business systems from the operational infrastructure supporting each network, Century Connect enables operators to maintain a single, advanced commercial environment while keeping existing network and operational systems intact, allowing services to be delivered consistently across multiple networks. This strategy helps organizations expand infrastructure, acquire new companies, and launch new services rapidly - all while providing a consistent customer experience.“Century Connect was built to support operators expanding across multiple networks and partners,” said Dinesh Dhanasekharan, CTO of Excelacom. “Through standardized APIs, the platform enables merged companies to quickly enable convergence across networks, partners, and service offerings while maintaining Day 1 operational readiness. New networks can be onboarded quickly without migrating customers or replacing existing OSS environments.”Century Connect enables:• Rapid onboarding of newly acquired networks and infrastructure providers• Activation of services across multiple networks without migrating customers• Catalog-driven service orchestration across wholesale and retail models• Abstraction of complex OSS environments without requiring system replacement• Consistent service fulfillment across heterogeneous network domainsThe successful deployment reinforces Excelacom’s commitment to helping operators and infrastructure investors navigate complex network expansions, joint ventures, and acquisitions while maintaining operational stability and accelerating time-to-revenue. Read more about Century Connect on our website: www.excelacom.com/solutions/century/century-connect.html About ExcelacomExcelacom, based in Reston, VA, is a global provider of software platforms and consulting services for communications service providers. Powered by its AI-enabled Century platform and deep telecom expertise, Excelacom helps operators modernize OSS/BSS environments, streamline operations, and accelerate the delivery of next-generation digital services and innovative customer offerings. Excelacom works with leading telecom operators to support network expansion, service innovation, and operational transformation.Excelacom media relations: media@excelacom.comAbout MetronetMetronet, the nation's fastest-growing fiber-to-the-home builder, is now owned by a joint venture of T-Mobile, America's 5G leader, and KKR, the global investment firm. The company operates its 100% fiber optic networks on a commercial and wholesale basis, with T-Mobile Fiber providing marketing, sales and the customer experience for residential users. In cities across the country, Metronet has been building and operating fiber networks since 2005. Today, more than 3 million homes and businesses in more than 400 communities across 19 states have access to Metronet fiber, with new communities added each month.Metronet media relations: media@metronet.com

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