Governor Lamont Statement on the Passing of Rabbi Philip Lazowski

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the passing of Rabbi Philip Lazowski: “Rabbi Lazowski has an amazing life story and he was an inspiration to us all. He harnessed his life’s passion to inspire others and motivate people to contribute to lasting community change. His boundless optimism energized everyone who was lucky enough to have the opportunity to hear his message of peace and hope in life. His life’s work has made a positive impact in Connecticut, and we will truly miss his presence, wisdom, and ability to inspire. I share my deepest condolences with his entire family and all his loved ones, including his wife Ruth and my friend Alan.”

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