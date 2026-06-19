UDOT announces weekend ramp closures in Weber County, canyon closures across the state

Crews will restripe the road, place bridge beams and protect half marathon runners

The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead for overnight closures on I-15 in Roy and closures in Weber and American Fork canyons this weekend.

The on and off-ramps from I-15 to 5600 South (Exit 338) will be closed Saturday, June 20, at 7 p.m. until Sunday, June 21, at 5 a.m. The same closure will repeat on Sunday, June 21, at 7 p.m. until Monday, June 22, at 5 a.m.

During the closures, 5600 South beneath I-15 will also be closed. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Crews will restripe portions of I-15 and the 5600 South interchange as part of the 5600 South Improved Mobility project. Construction began in 2023 and is expected to finish in early August.

When complete, the project will improve traffic flow with a new interchange, a wider 5600 South and a new signalized intersection. The project will also add a pedestrian bridge, bike lanes and a multi-use path.

Drivers should also plan for multiple canyon closures this weekend, including:

Eastbound I-84 through Weber Canyon:

Eastbound I-84 will close daily from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 21-23 while crews install bridge beams.

Drivers will be detoured onto northbound I-15, then through Ogden Canyon via eastbound State Route 39, until they reach southbound Trappers Loop Road (State Route 167) where they can then reconnect with eastbound I-84 near Mountain Green.

Vehicles longer than 50 feet are prohibited in Ogden Canyon. Oversized vehicles should use southbound I-15 to eastbound Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon and reconnect with I-84 near Echo.

American Fork Canyon

American Fork Canyon will be closed from 5 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, for the Runtastic TIMP Half Marathon.

The race will begin at Tibble Fork Reservoir, travel down North American Fork Canyon Road and continue onto Alpine Loop (State Route 92).

Drivers who need to access American Fork Canyon during the closure should delay their trip or access the back side of the canyon and Alpine Loop through Provo Canyon.

Drivers traveling southbound on Alpine Loop to the intersection with North American Fork Canyon Road near Echo Picnic Area will be required to turn around.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest updates, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. You can also follow UDOT on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for real-time updates.