Lee Transport Selects Gravitate TMS to Modernize Fuel Dispatch and Customer Integrations

Lee Transport Systems operates 200 trucks across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Florida.

A 200-truck common carrier selects a TMS purpose-built for petroleum transport, joining a growing network of carriers and retailers on Gravitate.

Gravitate TMS gives our dispatchers the intelligence our legacy system never could, and Crossroads changes the way we connect with our customers.” — Peter Muller, Operations Manager, Lee Transport Systems

ELMER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitate, the fuel supply chain software company, today announced that Lee Transport has selected Gravitate TMS as the operating platform for its fuel transport business. Lee Transport is a 200-truck, 275-driver common carrier and one of the largest fuel transportation fleets in the region, operating from more than 18 terminals across the Mid-Atlantic, New England, and Florida. The company delivers petroleum products, LPG, and propane for leading fuel brands including Wawa, Marathon, and Sunoco.As Lee Transport continued to grow, its operations increasingly stretched the capabilities of a legacy general-purpose transportation management system.Fuel carriers operate under requirements that differ significantly from standard freight. Multi-compartment load planning, split deliveries, petroleum-specific billing, BOL management, customer visibility requirements, and tight delivery windows all create operational demands that generic freight software was never designed to address.At the same time, major fuel retailers have continued investing in digital operations and tighter supply chain coordination, increasing expectations around visibility, responsiveness, and data exchange between carriers and customers.Lee Transport needed a platform designed specifically for petroleum transport rather than one adapted from traditional freight workflows.Lee Transport selected Gravitate TMS, a transportation management platform built specifically for fuel transport carriers.The platform supports the operational requirements unique to petroleum logistics, including fuel dispatch workflows, petroleum-specific billing and invoicing, automated BOL management, and operational visibility designed for fuel transportation teams.A key component of the implementation is Crossroads , Gravitate's connectivity layer that links carriers and fuel retailers through a common integration framework.Through Crossroads, Lee Transport gains streamlined connectivity with major fuel customers, enabling real-time order visibility, load status updates, and more efficient information exchange across customer relationships.Rather than managing separate integration approaches for each customer, Lee Transport can leverage a consistent framework that simplifies onboarding and supports future growth."We needed a platform built for the complexity of what we do, not one adapted from general freight. Gravitate TMS gives our dispatchers the intelligence our legacy system never could, and Crossroads changes the way we connect with our customers. Every integration we used to build one at a time now follows a single pattern." Peter Muller, Operations Manager, Lee Transport SystemsPart of what made the decision straightforward for Lee Transport was the network it was joining. Several of the company's major customers, including Wawa, Marathon, and Sunoco, already operate on Gravitate, creating opportunities for faster connectivity and a more streamlined exchange of operational data between retailers and carriers. These integrations through Crossroads are not new builds. They are existing connections, already live and proven in the Gravitate network, available to Lee Transport from day one.As more participants connect through Gravitate, carriers and retailers benefit from a growing ecosystem designed specifically for the fuel supply chain. This is the flywheel building momentum across the refined fuels industry."Lee Transport serves some of the most demanding fuel retailers in the country, and they recognized that a platform not built for fuel would always create operational limitations. Their team understands the value of purpose-built software and connected operations. We're excited to welcome them to the Gravitate network and support their continued growth." Mike Scharf, Co-founder and CEO, GravitateWith Gravitate TMS, Lee Transport is replacing a legacy general-purpose transportation management system with tools purpose-built for petroleum transport operations.Key benefits include:- Dispatch and load planning workflows designed specifically for fuel transportation- Petroleum-specific billing and invoicing capabilities- Automated BOL management and operational visibility- Streamlined connectivity with major fuel retailer customers through Crossroads- Reduced manual administrative work for dispatch and back-office teams- A platform designed to support continued growth across customers, terminals, and geographic regionsLee Transport's selection of Gravitate TMS reflects a broader shift occurring across fuel logistics. As fuel retailers and carriers deepen digital collaboration, purpose-built platforms and connected supply chain infrastructure are becoming increasingly important to operational performance and customer service.About Gravitate:Gravitate is the fuel supply chain software company connecting carriers, retailers, refiners, and wholesalers through a unified operating platform. Its solutions include Gravitate TMS, purpose-built for petroleum transport carriers; Supply & Dispatch for fuel retailers; and Crossroads, the connectivity layer that enables data exchange across the fuel supply chain. For more information, visit gravitate.energy.About Lee Transport:Lee Transport Systems, LLC is a common carrier operating 200 trucks and 275 drivers from more than 18 terminals across the Mid-Atlantic, New England, and Florida. The company provides fuel transportation and LPG and propane delivery services, serving many of the most recognized brands in the downstream fuel industry. For more information, visit leetransportsystems.com.

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