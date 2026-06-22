GLS US Strengthens Texas Network with Austin and San Antonio Expansion

With Austin and San Antonio now live, GLS US connects Texas’s four largest metros, providing more regional delivery choices for shippers.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLS US, a leading regional parcel delivery provider serving the Western United States, today announced the simultaneous launch of parcel delivery services in the greater Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas. The expansion strengthens GLS’ Texas network with service across Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.The Austin and San Antonio launches follow GLS’ successful entries into the Dallas-Fort Worth market in August 2025 and Houston in April 2026, reflecting the company’s continued investment in building a best-in-class regional delivery network. With service now available across all four major Texas metros, GLS provides businesses with a single regional delivery provider across the state’s largest commercial markets. The expanded network gives shippers greater flexibility and additional options for regional parcel delivery while supporting fast, predictable transit across the state’s busiest business corridors.“Completing our Texas network with the simultaneous launch of Austin and San Antonio is a defining moment for us,” said JoDawn Whitlock, President, GLS. “Texas is the second-largest economy in the United States, and operating across all four major metros allows us to deliver the consistency, coverage, and responsiveness businesses expect. GLS combines the reliability and technology businesses need with the personal service of a delivery provider invested in this market.”Austin: Technology, Innovation and Economic GrowthAustin’s rapid growth, driven by technology, e-commerce, and continued business relocation into Central Texas, has made the region one of the country’s fastest-growing parcel delivery markets. GLS supports Austin’s technology, healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer industries, along with the region’s active craft beverage and age-restricted delivery market.San Antonio: Healthcare, Manufacturing and Diverse IndustrySan Antonio adds a diverse economic foundation to the growing GLS Texas network. The region’s strong military presence, major healthcare institutions, growing manufacturing sector, and expanding retail economy create significant parcel delivery demand across multiple industries. GLS supports San Antonio’s healthcare supply chain, industrial and wholesale shippers, and growing e-commerce consumer base.Across both new markets, GLS brings shippers a compelling combination of service, technology, and support, including:• Reliable regional delivery with competitive transit times across the network• Dedicated delivery teams focused on careful handling and consistent doorstep experiences• Real-time delivery visibility through visual proof of delivery, geo-fencing, and push notifications• Transparent, competitive pricing with straightforward billing and fewer surcharges• Responsive account support with direct access to representatives who know your businessBusinesses interested in learning more or getting started can visit www.gls-us.com About GLS USBuilt on decades of logistics experience, GLS US delivers dependable parcel service across the Western United States through a focused regional network. Branded delivery and technology that keep customers informed create a trusted experience from the first to the final mile. GLS US is part of the GLS Group — one of Europe’s largest parcel service providers, delivering across more than 50 countries and transporting over 900 million parcels annually. For more information, visit www.gls-us.com

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