As Workforce Challenges Grow, TNLA Invests in the Future of the Texas Green Industry

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Green Industry contributes $34.65 billion to the state's economy and supports nearly 225,000 jobs. Yet like many industries across the country, green industry businesses continue to face workforce shortages, labor challenges, and the need to develop new skills as technology, automation, and customer expectations evolve.To help address these challenges, the Texas Nursery & Landscape Association (TNLA), its State Board of Directors, TNLA Foundation, and Workforce Development initiatives are investing in programs that connect students, emerging professionals, and employers while helping cultivate the next generation of industry leaders."Texas green industry businesses are looking for qualified employees, future leaders, and people who are passionate about building a career in our industry. Workforce development is one of the most important investments we can make because the long-term success of our member companies depends on the people entering, growing, and leading this profession. Our goal is to help build those connections and create pathways for future success."— Amy Graham, President/CEO, Texas Nursery & Landscape AssociationWorkforce development has become a key focus for TNLA as member companies seek qualified employees, future leaders, and professionals equipped with the skills needed to support a rapidly evolving industry.Since 1966, the TNLA Foundation, Texas Association of Nurserymen (TAN), and TNLA have awarded 760 scholarships totaling more than $1.14 million to students pursuing careers in the green industry. This year alone, the Foundation awarded $22,250 in scholarships to students preparing to enter the workforce.In addition to scholarship support, TNLA continues to connect students and employers through certifications, leadership development, networking opportunities, and career exploration programs.Today, more than 907 professionals hold TNLA certifications, helping employers identify skilled individuals and providing professionals with opportunities to strengthen their knowledge and advance their careers.TNLA certifications approved by the Texas Education Agency's Industry-Based Certification list include:• Texas Certified Nursery Professional• Texas Certified Landscape Associate• Texas Certified Landscape Professional• Texas Certified Water Smart Professional• Texas Master Certified Nursery ProfessionalThis summer, TNLA will connect directly with more than 16,000 students and educators through the State FFA Convention and the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas conference, introducing students to career opportunities available throughout the Texas Green Industry.For many students, those introductions become the first step toward a rewarding career.One example is a Texas A&M University horticulture student, Lauren Lassus, who serves as president of the university's horticulture club and as a department ambassador. Through involvement with TNLA events and industry programs, she has volunteered at Nursery/Landscape EXPO, assisted with educational outreach efforts, and secured an internship with a TNLA member company. Today, she helps introduce other students to career opportunities within the industry while building her own professional network and experience.Workforce development efforts continue beyond the classroom.Through the TNLA Leadership Bootcamp program, emerging professionals receive training in communication, leadership, financial management, human resources, and professional development. Over the past five years, 88 professionals have graduated from the program and have gone on to strengthen their companies and communities across Texas.For Leadership Bootcamp graduate Luis Chamorro, the experience was transformational."Leadership Bootcamp was a game changer for me. It sharpened my communication skills, strengthened my confidence as a leader, and transformed the way I build relationships with peers, clients, and colleagues. Most importantly, it inspired me to mentor and support others in their own professional journeys."TNLA also provides workforce resources for employers, including hiring and retention tools, job description templates, career fair resources, and statewide job opportunities through TNLA HIVE These workforce initiatives will be highlighted at Nursery/Landscape EXPO 2026, taking place August 11–13 in San Antonio. New this year, EXPO will feature a Career Center Tailgate offering resume support, interview tips, career resources, and networking opportunities for students and emerging professionals.As workforce challenges continue to impact businesses across Texas, TNLA remains committed to helping employers develop talent, strengthen leadership skills, and build a workforce prepared to support the future growth of the Texas Green Industry.For more information about TNLA workforce development initiatives, visit: https://www.tnlaonline.org/workforce-development.html

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