Traffic Advisory - Taylor Road between Airport Road and Cooper Street Intermittent Lane Closure June 24-Aug. 21

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 19, 2026) – The northbound right-hand lane of Taylor Road between Airport Road and Cooper Street will have intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 24 through Friday, Aug. 21 for Public Works crews to repair and replace sidewalks.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Thomas Elson at Thomas.Elson@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.

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