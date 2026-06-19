Traffic Advisory - Harbor Boulevard between Dartmouth Drive and LeLand Street SW Intermittent Lane Closures June 23-26

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 19, 2026) – Harbor Boulevard between Dartmouth Drive and LeLand Street SW will have intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 23 through Friday, June 26 for Lumos Fiber to install underground fiber.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Basilio Frias, Lumos Fiber at 239-710-2258.

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