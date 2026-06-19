Bluegrass Hemp Oil Expands Consumer Hemp Education Initiative Amid Focus on CBD Transparency

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Kentucky-based hemp company expands educational resources on full-spectrum CBD, transparency, product testing, and naturally derived cannabinoids.

Consumers deserve clear information about hemp-derived products, ingredient transparency, and naturally occurring cannabinoids so they can make informed decisions.” — Bill Polyniak

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluegrass Hemp Oil Expands Consumer Hemp Education Initiative as Focus Grows on Hemp Product Transparency and Naturally Derived CannabinoidsBluegrass Hemp Oil today announced the expansion of its consumer hemp education initiative, providing free educational resources designed to help consumers better understand hemp-derived CBD products, full-spectrum hemp extracts, product labeling, ingredient transparency, and third-party testing.The announcement comes at a time when lawmakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders continue to examine the rapidly evolving cannabinoid marketplace, including increasing attention on synthetic and chemically modified cannabinoids.As public awareness grows, Bluegrass Hemp Oil believes consumers deserve clear information about the differences between naturally occurring hemp cannabinoids and synthetic cannabinoid products."Our mission has always been education first," said Bill Polyniak, Founder of Kentucky Cannabis Company, LLC and Bluegrass Hemp Oil. "Consumers should understand what they are purchasing, how hemp-derived products are made, and why transparency, ingredient disclosure, and third-party testing matter. As discussions continue regarding synthetic cannabinoids and the future of hemp-derived products, we believe consumers deserve access to clear, accurate information about naturally occurring cannabinoids found in full-spectrum hemp extracts."The company's educational initiative focuses on helping consumers better understand:• What CBD is and where it comes from• The differences between hemp and marijuana• What full-spectrum hemp extract means• How to read CBD product labels• Why third-party testing matters• The importance of ingredient transparency• The difference between naturally occurring hemp cannabinoids and synthetic cannabinoid productsBluegrass Hemp Oil has long focused on hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD products that contain naturally occurring cannabinoids and hemp compounds found within the hemp plant.As discussions continue regarding the future of hemp-derived products and synthetic cannabinoids, the company encourages consumers to learn more about hemp sourcing, extract types, ingredient disclosure, and product testing before purchasing cannabinoid products.The expanded educational resource center includes guides covering:• What Is CBD Oil?• Understanding Full Spectrum CBD• Hemp vs. Marijuana• CBD Product Labels• Product Selection Guides• CBD Oils vs. Gummies vs. CapsulesBluegrass Hemp Oil believes informed consumers are better equipped to evaluate product quality, understand ingredient labels, and make educated decisions regarding hemp-derived cannabinoid products."Consumers today are asking better questions about ingredient transparency, extract types, and product quality," said Polyniak. "We believe education is one of the most important responsibilities any hemp company can provide."The educational resources are available free of charge at:About Bluegrass Hemp OilBluegrass Hemp Oil is a consumer-focused hemp brand of Kentucky Cannabis Company, LLC, headquartered in Midway, Kentucky. As one of Kentucky's pioneering CBD companies, the organization has helped educate consumers about hemp-derived cannabinoids, full-spectrum hemp extracts, product transparency, and third-party testing since the early years of the modern hemp industry.Founded by Bill Polyniak and rooted in Kentucky's rich hemp heritage, Bluegrass Hemp Oil remains committed to providing educational resources, transparent product information, and hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD products sourced from Kentucky-grown hemp whenever possible.The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and serves customers throughout the United States.Media ContactBill PolyniakFounderKentucky Cannabis Company, LLCBluegrass Hemp OilWebsite: https://BluegrassHempOil.com Disclaimer: This press release is for educational and informational purposes only. Statements contained herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Hemp-derived products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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