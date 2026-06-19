Statehouse Spotlight with Sen. Schmitt: Local county fairs getting under way

By State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper)

With the arrival of the summer season, communities across Senate District 48 will soon start celebrating their county fairs.

County fairs are a fun way to bring residents together and celebrate what makes our communities so great. They also provide us an opportunity to learn more about our state’s rich agricultural heritage and admire the hard work of local students.

Whether you're grabbing some food, enjoying some entertainment or walking through the livestock barns, county fairs provide ample opportunities to find ways to learn about the counties we call home.

One thing I enjoy most is meeting with 4-Hers who have worked hard over the last year on the various projects they are exhibiting.

Indiana's 4-H program helps prepare Hoosier youth for their future careers, and I believe it plays an important role in developing our state's leaders of tomorrow.

This year's dates for the six counties in our district are as follows:

June 23-26 in Crawford County;

June 26-29 in Spencer County;

July 5-11 in Gibson County;

July 9-13 in Dubois County;

July 9-13 in Perry County; and

July 19-25 in Pike County.

Another highlight of summertime in Indiana is the State Fair. This year's Indiana State Fair will once again celebrate our state's history and agriculture heritage from Aug. 7-23 and will include plenty of free entertainment featuring some classic rock stars, country music legends and more.

As always, constituents can reach out to me with any questions or concerns by email at s48@iga.in.gov or by phone at 1-800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) represents Senate District 48,

which includes Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.