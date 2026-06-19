SUD RAID Steps onto the World Stage of Adventure Racing

A summit checkpoint in the Hautes Alpes at Sud Raid Mountain biking through the Hautes Alpes at Sud Raid Packrafting at Sud Raid

The Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) is excited to announce the addition of the Sud Raid Adventure Race to its calendar for 2027.

We are incredibly excited to welcome Sud Raid to the Adventure Racing World Series family. France has a rich adventure racing history and is undoubtedly one of the strongest nations globally.” — Heidi Muller. CEO ARWS

GAP, HAUTES ALPES, FRANCE, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) is excited to announce the addition of the Sud Raid Adventure Race to its calendar for 2027. Scheduled to take place from July 3 to 9, 2027, this premier multisport expedition race will draw the world's best endurance athletes to the rugged and spectacular Hautes-Alpes department in the south of France.The announcement comes ahead of the Adventure Racing World Championship in Corsica, and in future Sud Raid will alternate race years with the hosts in Corsica, Raid in France. This landmark cooperation guarantees that France—widely recognized as one of the biggest and most dominant nations in the sport of adventure racing—will host an ARWS expedition race every year.The 2027 edition of Sud Raid will feature a relentless 65-to-100-hour nonstop course covering over 350 kilometers with a staggering 13,000 meters of positive elevation gain.Designed around a philosophy of total disconnection from daily life and pure adventure, teams of four will race together in complete autonomy, relying 100% on traditional map and compass orienteering using highly detailed 1:25,000 IGN and IOF maps. Along the journey, athletes will tackle a highly diverse array of disciplines including trekking, mountain biking, packrafting, via ferrata, caving, and roller skating.Race Director Erik Agostinelli of Cosma Events highlights the unparalleled environment that awaits competitors:"Located at the crossroads of Provence and the Alps, the Haute-Alpes offers a truly exceptional playground for adventure racing. International teams can expect an incredible diversity of landscapes and terrains, from challenging high-altitude environments reaching over 3,000 meters at the gates of the Écrins National Park, to the wild and technical trails of Haute Provence".Emphasizing the philosophy behind Sud Raid's intricate course design, Agostinelli adds:"Our greatest asset is undoubtedly our playground: a spectacular and authentic territory. But above all, we believe that an expedition race should be much more than a sporting challenge. Our ambition is to create a true human adventure: an intense journey where teams push their limits, reconnect with nature, share unforgettable moments, and discover one of the world’s most remarkable outdoor destinations."The course is designed to offer teams real route choices, rewarding decision-making, adaptability, and strong navigation skills. For us, adventure racing is not only about physical strength and endurance. It is also about reading the terrain, making smart decisions, and exploring the unknown.“The Sud Raid Adventure Race is an invitation to escape everyday life, embrace uncertainty, and live an adventure that will stay with you forever.”Next year will be the 4th edition of the Sud Raid since its establishment in 2021, and as an ARWS Qualifier the winners will receive a free place on the start line of the 2027 Adventure Racing World Championship, hosted by Adventure Race Croatia.Adventure Racing World Series CEO Heidi Muller warmly welcomed the prestigious French event and praised the new national partnership:"We are incredibly excited to welcome Sud Raid to the Adventure Racing World Series family. France has a rich adventure racing history and is undoubtedly one of the strongest nations globally. We are thrilled to see the fantastic cooperation between Sud Raid and Raid in France to alternate hosting duties, giving teams a premier French expedition race to look forward to on the ARWS calendar every single year.Erik and his team have built an event that perfectly captures the pure spirit of the sport, and their commitment to authentic navigation in the demanding alpine terrain of the Hautes-Alpes will provide an unforgettable challenge in 2027. Sud Raid is a wonderful addition to the ARWS calendar."To learn more about the race and stay updated on the upcoming 2027 event, please visit the official Sud Raid website at: https://sudraid.com/adventure-race /.Please credit all images to Cosma Events / Sud Raid – Bastien Roux & Arthur Quere

Sud Raid Joins the Adventure Racing World Series

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