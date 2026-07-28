Rwenzori Marathon Uganda Uganda Queen Elizabeth National Park Endangered Gorilla in Uganda

Mount Rwenzori Marathon Puts Uganda on the Global Running Map with World Athletics Label Status

You're aware that you're in a national park. You've got animals either side of you. But there are rangers stationed all the way along the route so all you experience is the sheer beauty of the place.” — Nick Butter, a British endurance athlete, with 11 world records

GAITHERSBURG, MD, IRELAND, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are marathons, and then there are races that redefine what a marathon can be.In Western Uganda, a start line sits directly on the Equator — not near it, not symbolically, but precisely on the line where the northern and southern hemispheres meet. A painted yellow stripe across the road marks the moment. For runners, it is more than a geographic novelty. It is the beginning of one of the most extraordinary race experiences in the world.The Mt. Rwenzori Marathon, held annually in Kasese, has rapidly emerged as one of Africa’s most compelling destination races. Launched in 2022, the event has, in just a few short years, achieved what many races take decades to accomplish. In 2026, it was awarded the prestigious World Athletics Label Road Race status — placing it among an elite group of approximately 200 races globally recognized for meeting the highest international standards.This designation confirms that the course is officially measured and certified, the competition meets global elite criteria, and the race is part of the World Athletics international calendar. For competitive runners, it offers prize money across elite categories. For everyone else, it offerssomething far rarer — a race experience unlike any other.“You’re aware that you’re in a national park. You’ve got animals either side of you. But there are rangers stationed all the way along the route so all you experience is the sheer beauty of the place,” said Nick Butter, British endurance athlete and holder of 11 world records.The course begins at dawn as the equatorial sky shifts from deep indigo to gold. Runners move along tarmac roads that edge Queen Elizabeth National Park, where wildlife roams beyond the tree line. The route passes through Kasese town, where local communities line the streets with music, drums, and celebration, before turning toward the dramatic Kilembe Valley.Ahead, the Rwenzori Mountains rise — vast, green, and commanding — offering both inspiration and challenge as the elevation gradually climbs. It is a landscape that feels cinematic in scale, yet deeply grounded in culture and community. The race offers four distances — marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), 10km, and 5km — making it accessible to both elite athletes and recreational runners seeking a meaningful and memorable challenge.Often compared to iconic African races such as Comrades and Two Oceans, the Rwenzori Marathon distinguishes itself through its setting. It is the rare combination of a serious, internationally recognized road race and a deeply immersive travel experience. Participants are not only running a course — they are moving through one of East Africa’s most biodiverse and visually striking regions. Uganda, long celebrated for its mountain gorillas, the source of the Nile, and its rich cultural heritage, is increasingly being recognized as a destination for experiential travel. The marathon is quickly becoming a centerpiece of that narrative, attracting runners, adventurers, and culturally curious travelers alike.The next edition of the Rwenzori Marathon will take place in August 2027, with exact dates to be confirmed. Early bird registration is expected to open in October 2026 and close on January 31, 2027.For those seeking more than a finish time — for those looking for a story, a qualifying for the major marathons like Berlin or Chicago, just a beautiful place, and a moment that stays with them — Uganda’s Rwenzori Marathon is no longer a hidden gem. It is a race the world is beginning to notice.Register at www.rwenzorimarathon.com/register

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