Governor Landry Issues State of Emergency in Response to Tropical Storm Arthur
Baton Rouge, LA— Today, Governor Jeff Landry declared a State of Emergency in the parishes of Avoyelles, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Tammany, and Terrebonne in response to the severe weather caused by Tropical Storm Arthur. State of Emergency attached.
This declaration activates the State’s emergency response and recovery program, allowing for direct state assistance to support operational measures at the parish level.
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