Mind Caddie Launches World-First Personal AI Coaching From a PGA Tour Mental Game Coach

Mind Caddie's Karl AI, built on Major Champion coach Karl Morris, analyses your scorecards and journal for personal mental game coaching.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karl AI — powered by the coaching philosophy behind Major Champions — can now speak to golfers in real time, drawing on their own performance data to give coaching that is specific to them Mind Caddie , the golf mental performance app built around the coaching of Karl Morris, today announces a significant step forward in golf coaching technology.Karl AI — the app's voice and text coaching agent — can now analyse a golfer's Mental Scorecards and, with their permission, their personal journal entries, to deliver coaching insights that reflect how they actually play and think, not just generic advice about the mental game.This is the first time any golf app has combined AI voice coaching with live analysis of a golfer's own scorecard data and journaled thoughts to create a coaching experience this personal.The problem it solvesMost golfers know the mental game matters. What they struggle with is translating that knowledge into something useful on the course. Generic advice — stay calm, stay present, trust your swing — is easy to find. What is harder to find is someone who knows your game, has looked at where your mental performance breaks down, and can tell you something specific.That has always required a real coach. Until now.What Karl AI can now doKarl AI is trained on Karl Morris's 30 years of coaching philosophy and methodology — the same approach he has used with Major Champions, Ryder Cup captains, and amateur golfers of all levels.With the new update, golfers can ask Karl AI to look at their Mental Scorecard data — tracking metrics including the Tiger Five stats used by the world's best players — and receive mental game coaching based on patterns in their own performance. Where are you throwing shots away? How are you reacting to a bad hole? Are you suffering when the pressure is on?Where a golfer has also kept a journal inside the app, Karl AI can — with explicit permission — draw on those personal reflections to go deeper. The result is coaching that accounts for what the golfer has written about their own experiences, their doubts, their better rounds, and what was different when things went well.Karl Morris, the coach behind Mind Caddie, said: "What we are doing here is bringing the kind of conversation I have in a one-to-one coaching session to golfers who would never normally have access to that. I am not just giving you information about the mental game. I am looking at your game, your data, your thoughts, and trying to give you something genuinely useful to work with."Why this mattersGolf is not a daily sport for most players. The mental game challenges golfers face — first-tee nerves, handling a bad shot, staying patient under pressure, closing out a round — happen in real time on the course, not in a coaching office.Mind Caddie has been built around this reality. Karl AI is available inside the app at any time — before a round, after a round, or in the middle of a practice session — and now responds not just to what you ask, but to what your data actually shows.With over 40,000 registered golfers and a 4.8-star rating on the App Store, Mind Caddie has already established itself as a trusted resource for golfers serious about improving their mental game. This update takes the product into genuinely new territory.Golfers can access Karl AI and the full Mind Caddie app — including audio lessons, guided programmes, Mental Scorecards, and journalling tools — with a 7-day free trial, with no commitment required.About Mind CaddieMind Caddie is a golf mental performance subscription app created by performance coach Karl Morris, whose clients include Major Champions and Ryder Cup captains. The app provides audio lessons, training programmes, guided journalling, mental scorecards, and AI coaching through Karl AI. Available on iOS and Android.

Mind Caddie AI Mental Golf App

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