NH Senate Race Update: Less Than a Week Until Their Debate, Brown Bashes Sununu for Being Silent on Trump’s Iran Deal
NH Senate Race Update: Less Than a Week Until Their Debate, Brown Bashes Sununu for Being Silent on Trump’s Iran Deal
Brown: “Well, that's the difference between John Sununu and me. I can actually be that independent voice, and he can't, because he basically is not only beholden to the President, but all the D.C. folks.”
U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown recently criticized Donald Trump’s agreement with Iran, while calling out his noticeably quiet primary opponent John Sununu for being unwilling to speak out against Trump, saying, “John now has to basically support everything the president's doing.”
Sununu, who “certainly” appreciates Trump’s endorsement and is running to “protect those gains that the President and this Congress has made on such important issues,” has been silent on the memorandum while Brown has parted with Trump, admitting, “I thought [Trump] could have done a better job, quite honestly.”
As their June 24 primary debate approaches, Brown continues to make the case against Sununu, saying, “that's the difference between John Sununu and me. I can actually be that independent voice, and he can't, because he basically is not only beholden to the President, but all the D.C. folks.” Expect more attacks from Brown against Sununu in the coming days as the GOP Senate primary gets even messier.
Read more:
-
CHRIS RYAN: Appreciate you joining us for the show. Before we get to the memorandum of understanding in totality, do you find yourself more in line with Vice President Pence or Senator Schmitt when it comes to this deal?
-
BROWN: Well, that's the difference between John Sununu and me. I can actually be that independent voice, and he can't, because he basically is not only beholden to the President, but all the D.C. folks.
- [...]
-
BROWN: You have midterm elections, obviously there's some strategy there to tell people, “Hey, we stopped them from getting nuclear weapons. We did this, we did that.” But what happens after everything settles down and we've left the area? Well, they have $300 billion. They're going to basically get billions every day from the oil exporting. There's no sanctions, there's no ability — “Oh yeah, we're going to go back in.” I respectfully doubt that that's going to happen. And I thought he could have… Listen, he's the art of the deal guy. I thought he could have done a better job, quite honestly. And I think that's the consensus of many people that I've spoken with since that.
- [...]
- BROWN: And that's the difference between John and me. John now has to basically support everything the president's doing, not only in the economy, not only on this deal, but everything else, because, as you know, if you don't, then you're persona non grata.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.