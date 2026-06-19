NH Senate Race Update: Less Than a Week Until Their Debate, Brown Bashes Sununu for Being Silent on Trump’s Iran Deal

Brown: “Well, that's the difference between John Sununu and me. I can actually be that independent voice, and he can't, because he basically is not only beholden to the President, but all the D.C. folks.”

U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown recently criticized Donald Trump’s agreement with Iran, while calling out his noticeably quiet primary opponent John Sununu for being unwilling to speak out against Trump, saying, “John now has to basically support everything the president's doing.”

Sununu, who “certainly” appreciates Trump’s endorsement and is running to “protect those gains that the President and this Congress has made on such important issues,” has been silent on the memorandum while Brown has parted with Trump, admitting, “I thought [Trump] could have done a better job, quite honestly.”

As their June 24 primary debate approaches, Brown continues to make the case against Sununu, saying, “that's the difference between John Sununu and me. I can actually be that independent voice, and he can't, because he basically is not only beholden to the President, but all the D.C. folks.” Expect more attacks from Brown against Sununu in the coming days as the GOP Senate primary gets even messier.

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