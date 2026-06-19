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ASP INVESTIGATES ASSAULT ON CORRECTIONAL OFFICER AT NORRIS UNIT

June 19, 2026

TUCKER, Ark. —  Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are investigating an incident involving an assault on a correctional officer on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Larry B. Norris Unit of the Arkansas Division of Correction (ADC).

The incident occurred after ADC staff returned inmate Christopher Ivey, 45, to his cell. During the incident, Ivey stabbed an officer in the facial area with a contraband weapon.
The injured officer was treated and released from a local medical center.

Ivey was most recently sentenced to the ADC in June 2025 following convictions for Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, two counts of Terroristic Threatening, and Battery in the First Degree. He is serving a 96-month sentence.

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ASP INVESTIGATES ASSAULT ON CORRECTIONAL OFFICER AT NORRIS UNIT

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