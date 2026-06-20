KripiCard Expands Beyond Crypto Cards with the Launch of a Unified Digital Marketplace for Gift Cards and Global eSIMs

Company expands its platform by combining crypto virtual cards, digital gift cards, and travel eSIMs for the digital economy.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumers and businesses increasingly seek faster, borderless ways to purchase digital products, KripiCard today announced a significant expansion of its platform with the launch of a Digital Marketplace that combines crypto-powered virtual payment cards, digital gift cards, and global eSIM solutions in one ecosystem.The new marketplace broadens KripiCard's offering beyond virtual cards, enabling customers to access a wider range of digital products through a single platform. The expansion reflects the company's strategy of building an integrated experience for individuals and businesses that rely on digital payments for work, travel, entertainment, and online commerce."Digital commerce is becoming increasingly global, and users expect convenient access to the services they use every day," said a KripiCard spokesperson. "Our goal is to simplify that experience by bringing multiple digital products together in one place, making it easier for customers to manage online purchases through a unified platform."The new marketplace introduces several product categories designed to support both personal and professional use cases, including:Digital Gift Cards for gaming, entertainment, shopping, travel, and lifestyle brands.Global eSIMs for international connectivity across popular travel destinations.Virtual Crypto Cards for eligible online purchases, subscriptions, SaaS platforms, AI tools, and digital services.Business Payment Solutions for companies managing operational expenses and online services.Agency Payment Tools designed to help teams organize spending across clients, projects, and departments.The expansion comes at a time when demand for digital-first financial services continues to grow alongside the rapid adoption of remote work, international freelancing, AI-powered software, subscription-based services, and cross-border commerce. Businesses increasingly require flexible ways to manage online spending, while consumers are looking for convenient access to digital products without the limitations of traditional purchasing methods.Rather than offering isolated services, KripiCard is positioning its platform as a centralized destination for digital commerce. The marketplace is designed to reduce friction by allowing customers to discover and access multiple categories of digital products within a single environment."Our vision extends beyond individual payment products," the spokesperson added. "We are building an ecosystem that supports how people and businesses participate in the modern digital economy. Whether someone is purchasing software, managing subscriptions, preparing for international travel, or accessing digital entertainment, we want KripiCard to provide a seamless experience."The company also noted that the marketplace has been developed with scalability in mind, enabling additional digital product categories and regional offerings to be introduced over time as customer needs evolve.KripiCard's latest expansion follows broader industry trends toward integrated digital platforms that combine payments with access to services, reflecting the growing convergence of fintech, e-commerce, and digital infrastructure.As part of the launch, users can now explore a broader catalog of products, including virtual payment solutions, digital gift cards, travel connectivity, and business-oriented payment tools through a unified platform."This launch represents another step in KripiCard's mission to make digital payments and access to everyday digital services more convenient for customers around the world."About KripiCardKripiCard is a digital payments platform focused on helping individuals and businesses access modern payment solutions for online commerce. Its ecosystem includes crypto-powered virtual cards, business payment tools, digital gift cards, travel eSIMs, and solutions designed for subscriptions, SaaS platforms, AI services, international online shopping, and digital-first businesses.Website: https://kripicard.com

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