Attorney General’s Office files sexual assault, drug charges against Sheridan County man

HELENA – Prosecutors in the Montana Attorney General’s Office charged a Sheridan County man with 25 felony counts of sexual assault and drug related charges for his abuse of five juvenile girls, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

Ivan Edward Greenwell, 40, is facing four counts of incest, three counts of sexual abuse of children, five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, six counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and seven counts of sexual assault.

In August 2025, one of the victims filed a report with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office alleging that Greenwell had sexually abused her. The next day two more victims came forward with more sexual abuse allegations against Greenwell. As part of the investigation, several victims were forensically interviewed and search warrants were obtained leading to Greenwell being charged.

During the interviews the victims disclosed that over a period of four years, Greenwell would make them watch pornography, provide them with alcohol and drugs if they performed sex acts on him, and would sexually assault them in his home, car, and RV while other victims were in the area.

Greenwell is currently being held in North Dakota on similar charges. His arraignment is scheduled for July 14. He could face up to 2,200 years in prison and a $1.13 million dollar fine if convicted on all counts. Assistant Attorneys General Meghann Paddock and Caitlin Creighton are prosecuting the case along with Interim Sheridan County Attorney Logan Olson. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s office investigated the case.