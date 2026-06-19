Slovenia advocates for a strong economy and the preservation of funding for cohesion and agriculture in Brussels

SLOVENIA, June 19 - The Prime Minister also commented on Slovenia's drop in the competitiveness rankings, which fell by 11 places during Robert Golob's term in office. He said that the Government is paying special attention to this issue, as strengthening the economy's competitiveness is one of the key objectives of the coalition agreement. He believes that Europe is at risk of important issues, such as the EU's next multiannual budget, the single market and the competitiveness of the European economy, being overshadowed by current security crises.

"Increasing defence efforts are only possible with a strong economy," Janša cautioned.

Regarding discussions on the EU's next multiannual financial framework, he assessed that, while the proposal is a step in the right direction, negotiations are not yet concluded. Along with several other countries, Slovenia advocates preserving funding for cohesion policy and the common agricultural policy.

We are among the countries striving to ensure that funding for cohesion policy and the common agricultural policy does not fall victim to all the new pressures on the European budget, particularly those related to defence.

He also touched on the situation in the Middle East, noting that there is cautious optimism that diplomacy could gradually replace the use of force. However, there is still a great deal of scepticism about the prospect of a lasting peace agreement. He believes that the European Union should play a more active role in stabilising the region, particularly in Lebanon.