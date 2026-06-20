LAS VEGAS DIVORCE LAWYER JENNIFER ISSO ADVANCES TO NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION FOR CLARK COUNTY COURT DEPARTMENT P

Las Vegas divorce lawyer Jennifer Isso, founder of Best Family Lawyers Las Vegas, expands child custody and divorce legal services throughout Clark County, Nevada. Jennifer Isso for Clark County Family Court Judge Department P – Las Vegas, Nevada

With More Than 10,000 Family Law Cases Handled, Las Vegas Divorce Lawyer Jennifer Isso Advances to the General Election for Clark County Family Court Judge.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas divorce lawyer Jennifer Isso has advanced to the November General Election for the Eighth Judicial District Court, Family Division, Department P, following the Clark County Primary Election.The primary election established the November General Election ballot for Department P of the Eighth Judicial District Court Family Division. Family law attorney Jennifer Isso will advance to the General Election and will face incumbent Judge Mary Perry in November as voters decide who will serve in the Department P seat.With more than a decade of legal experience and handled over 10,000+ family law cases. Isso has represented thousands of individuals and families throughout Clark County in matters involving divorce, child custody, child support, guardianship, paternity, relocation disputes, domestic violence protection orders, and other Family Court proceedings."I am grateful to the voters, supporters, volunteers, clients, and community members who placed their trust in me during the primary election," said Isso. "Family Court impacts the lives of children and families every day, and I remain committed to promoting fairness, efficiency, accountability, and access to justice for everyone who enters our court system."Throughout her legal career, Isso has focused exclusively on helping families navigate some of the most challenging and emotional situations they may face. Her experience representing parents, grandparents, and children has provided firsthand insight into the practical realities of Family Court and the importance of timely, well-reasoned judicial decisions.As founder and owner of Best Family Lawyers and Lowest Price Lawyers, Isso has built legal practices dedicated to expanding access to legal representation for Southern Nevada residents seeking guidance through divorce, child custody disputes, parenting time issues, and related family law matters."As a family law attorney, I have spent my career advocating for children and families," Isso said. "I look forward to continuing conversations with voters throughout Clark County and sharing my vision for a Family Court system that is professional, efficient, and focused on serving the best interests of children."Over the coming months, the campaign plans to engage with community organizations, neighborhood groups, legal professionals, and voters across Clark County as the General Election approaches.The General Election will be held on November 3, 2026.For additional information regarding Jennifer Isso, visit www.isso4judge.com About Jennifer IssoJennifer Isso is the founder and owner of two Nevada-based law firms, Lowest Price Lawyers ad Best Family Lawyers. Through these firms, she has provided legal representation to thousands of clients in family law and related matters throughout Southern Nevada. For more information, visit Lowest Price Lowers at www.lowestpricelawyers.com and Best Family Lawyers at www.bestfamilylawyerslasvegas.com ELECTION CONTACT:JENNIFER ISSO FOR JUDGE5940 S Rainbow BlvdLas Vegas, NV 89118Phone: 702-937-7033Email: team@isso4judge.comWebsite: www.isso4judge.com

Patricia Shares Why She Trusts Jennifer Isso for Family Court Judge

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