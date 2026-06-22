Denise Brilliant Joins Board of Cobb Foundation for Civic Engagement as Organization Launches Public Platform

New Foundation Expands Opportunities for Civic Participation, Community Engagement, and Collaboration Across Cobb County

When we create opportunities for people to engage with one another and work toward common goals, we build a stronger future for everyone.” — Denise Brilliant

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cobb Foundation for Civic Engagement (CFCE) today announced the appointment of Denise Brilliant , founder and chief creative officer of Brilliantbox to its Board of Directors as the organization launches its new public platform, www.CobbCivics.org The launch marks an important milestone for the Foundation, which was established to educate, engage, and empower residents, businesses, educators, nonprofits, and community leaders throughout Cobb County. Through civic education, community partnerships, volunteer opportunities, and public engagement initiatives, the Civic Organization seeks to strengthen connections across the community and encourage active participation in shaping the county’s future.The organization’s vision aligns closely with the leadership of Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, whose commitment to civic engagement, collaboration, and community involvement has helped inspire a renewed focus on bringing residents together around shared opportunities and challenges.“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of the Cobb Foundation for Civic Engagement at such an exciting time,” said Denise Brilliant. “Strong communities are built when people feel informed, connected, and empowered to participate. The Foundation is creating opportunities for residents and stakeholders from every corner of Cobb County to have a voice, build relationships, and contribute to the future of our community.”Brilliant brings more than two decades of experience in strategic communications, marketing, branding, and community engagement. As founder of BrilliantBox, she has advised entrepreneurs, nonprofits, civic organizations, and corporate leaders on growth, storytelling, and stakeholder engagement. Her work has consistently focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections and create lasting impact.The organization’s new website serves as a central hub for information about its mission, programs, leadership, and opportunities for community involvement. Visitors can learn more about civic initiatives, volunteer opportunities, upcoming activities, and ways to support the organization’s efforts to strengthen civic participation throughout Cobb County.“One of the greatest strengths of Cobb County is the diversity of perspectives, experiences, and talents represented across our community,” Brilliant added. “When we create opportunities for people to engage with one another and work toward common goals, we build a stronger future for everyone. I am excited to support that mission and help advance the Foundation’s vision.”The Cobb Foundation for Civic Engagement (CFCE) was established to promote and support civic engagement and empowerment through education, activities, partnerships, and connections that help residents become active participants in their communities. Guided by the belief that meaningful progress begins with informed and engaged citizens, the Foundation is committed to fostering collaboration and strengthening civic life throughout Cobb County.To learn more about CFCE and its initiatives, visit www.CobbCivics.org About the Cobb Foundation for Civic EngagementThe Cobb Foundation for Civic Engagement promotes and supports civic engagement and empowerment of residents, businesses, educators, nonprofits, and stakeholders across Cobb County through education, activities, partnerships, and opportunities that strengthen communities and encourage active participation in civic life. The Foundation is dedicated to building a more informed, connected, and engaged community for future generations.Media ContactDenise BrilliantBoard of DirectorsCobb Foundation for Civic Engagement

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