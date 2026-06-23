Utility Global Welcomes Robert Nijssen, a Seasoned Commercial Leader, to Drive European Market Expansion

Robert Nijssen, Vice President of Business Development, Europe for Utility Global

Appointment of Robert Nijssen as Vice President of Business Development advances next steps for Utility’s growth strategy across Europe

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility Global (“Utility”), a global, U.S.-based economic industrial decarbonization company enabling practical solutions for hard-to-abate industries, today announced the appointment of Robert Nijssen as vice president of business development, Europe. In this role, Nijssen will help lead the company’s expansion into Europe, a strategic market at the forefront of clean hydrogen investment and industrial decarbonization.Nijssen brings more than 25 years of extensive international leadership experience across the industrial gas, petrochemical and energy technology sectors. He is widely recognized for his expertise in hydrogen and carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS). His proven track record of commercializing complex technical solutions will serve him well in building partnerships to support the commercialization efforts of Utility’s low-carbon hydrogen production and economic industrial decarbonization solutions.“Europe represents one of the most significant opportunities for industrial decarbonization globally”, said Vladimir Novak, chief commercial officer, Utility Global. “With strong policy support, ambitious climate goals and ongoing investment in hydrogen, the region has positioned itself as a global leader in this space. Robert’s experience and leadership will be critical as we expand our footprint and deliver solutions that help heavy industries meet both their economic and environmental goals while strengthening the longevity of existing critical assets.”Utility Global recently announced its entrance into the European market at the World Hydrogen Summit 2026, highlighting its commitment to scaling clean hydrogen solutions that accelerate economic industrial decarbonization. The company’s H2Gen technology enables the production of low-carbon hydrogen by using industrial off-gases or biogas to convert water into hydrogen without electricity while simultaneously producing a concentrated carbon dioxide stream up to 98% purity. Because of these features, H2Gen provides a practical and economic pathway for hard-to-abate sectors to reach their decarbonization targets.“I’m excited to join Utility Global at such a pivotal time,” Nijssen said. “Europe’s commitment to hydrogen and industrial decarbonization creates a powerful environment for innovative solutions and deployments. What makes Utility’s H2Gen technology unique is that it produces valuable, low-carbon hydrogen without electricity while simultaneously creating a highly concentrated carbon dioxide stream that reduces costs and complexities for CCUS. The combination offers a compelling solution for industries seeking practical ways to decarbonize and improve operational efficiencies.”Utility Global is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity and infrastructure firm decarbonizing the industrial economy###About Utility GlobalUtility delivers practical solutions that enable economic industrial decarbonization across hard-to-abate sectors including steel, mobility, refining, chemicals, and upstream oil & gas. The company’s breakthrough H2Gentechnology harnesses energy from industrial off gases and biogases to produce application-specific, high-purity hydrogen with low-to-negative carbon intensity on-site from water, without electricity, using a proprietary electrochemical process.H2Gen also produces a high-concentration carbon dioxide stream, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of carbon capture. Modular, scalable, and operationally flexible, H2Gen systems integrate seamlessly into existing industrial assets with a record-small footprint, enabling practical and economical decarbonization.Utility is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity and infrastructure firm that is decarbonizing the industrial economy.For more information on Utility’s solutions and services, visit www.utilityglobal.com About Ara PartnersFounded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private markets firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy. The firm invests in the middle market across three strategies: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Energy. The firm scales commercially demonstrated decarbonization solutions, supports the businesses and infrastructure that enable their adoption, and reduces emissions at the source across the conventional energy value chain. Ara's model combines investing, market and policy expertise, project execution and operational optimization, and rigorous carbon accounting to reduce emissions economically and unlock growth at an industrial scale. The firm operates from Houston, Boston, Dublin and Washington D.C., and, as of March 31, 2026, had approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management.For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com

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