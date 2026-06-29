Rayca Precision and Data Powered Therapeutics Partner to Advance AI-Designed Nanobody Cancer Therapeutics

Rayca Precision and Data Powered Therapeutics announce a strategic co-development partnership to advance AI-designed nanobody therapeutics for cancers of high unmet need.

The collaboration unites Rayca's AI discovery engine with Data Powered Therapeutics' automated protein laboratory to advance nanobody therapeutics in oncology

With Data Powered Therapeutics we are designing nanobody therapeutics with developability built in from the first design, for cancers that have outrun the current standard of care” — Pouya Behrouzi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rayca Precision , the collective-intelligence engine for drug discovery, and Data Powered Therapeutics GmbH (dPTx), an automated protein-engineering company, today announced a strategic co-development partnership to design and advance a new generation of nanobody therapeutics for cancers of high unmet need.The partnership pairs computational design with high-throughput experimental validation in a single, fast loop. Most biologics that fail in development do not fail because they cannot bind their target. They fail on expression, stability, or other developability liabilities that surface only late, after years of sequential testing. By designing for those properties early and confirming them experimentally at scale, the collaboration resolves them where they are cheapest to fix.The two companies engines make that possible. Rayca contributes a discovery engine that models therapeutic targets in motion, designs candidate molecules with structure-aware generative methods, and screen them against binding thermodynamics using free-energy methods, all before a single molecule is made. Data Powered Therapeutics contributes a platform that automates wet-lab data generation at scale, expressing, purifying, and characterising panels of up to a thousand nanobody variants in parallel and measuring binding, stability, solubility, specificity, and expression in a single automated run.The power of the partnership lies in how tightly these engines couple. Rayca's deep molecular modelling and collective discovery intelligence let it design for success from the outset, drawing on the accumulated learning of every prior programme experimental data. Data Powered Therapeutics then measures the properties that matter empirically and at scale, turning what once took more than a year of sequential benchwork into automated runs that deliver comprehensive, machine-ready datasets. Each result flows back into Rayca's engine as durable institutional memory to optimize the next wave of design.The programme addresses some of the most difficult settings in oncology, including cancers that have grown resistant to standard therapy, tumours that evade the immune system, and aggressive neuroendocrine cancers such as small cell lung cancer, including disease that has spread to the brain. It spans several therapeutic mechanisms, including targeted protein degradation through a nanobody bioPROTAC approach, with further mechanisms advancing under the agreement, several of which carry first-in-class potential. Specific targets remain confidential at this stage.Nanobodies, the small single-domain antibodies at the centre of the programme, are well matched to this approach. Their stability, tissue penetration, and engineering flexibility allow them to reach targets and tumour compartments that conventional antibodies cannot and their compact format is especially suited to degraders and other complex modalities."In therapeutic discovery, binding affinity is rarely the limiting step. Programmes fail downstream, on expression, stability, and the biophysical liabilities that decide whether a candidate can survive development. We built Rayca to confront that attrition at the design stage, treating developability as a primary and letting every programme build on the intelligence of the last," said Pouya Behrouzi, CEO of Rayca Precision. Behrouzi continued, "Pairing our modelling and collective intelligence with Data Powered Therapeutics' high-throughput characterisation lets evidence sharpen every design, and brings differentiated nanobody therapeutics to cancers that resist current treatment.""The rate-limiting step in modern drug discovery is no longer compute but experimental evidence at scale. Our platform was built to generate it, characterising nanobody panels in parallel across binding, stability, and solubility, and compressing more than a year of sequential work into automated runs that return decision-grade data in weeks," said Nikolay Dobrev, CEO of Data Powered Therapeutics. Dobrev continued, "Allied to Rayca's modelling, that empirical foundation moves candidate quality upstream, resolving developability before it becomes a liability and focusing both teams on the molecules with the clearest path to the clinic."The companies intend to advance the lead programmes toward development candidates and to expand the portfolio over time.About Rayca PrecisionRayca Precision is the collective-intelligence engine for drug discovery. Its agentic platform models hard-to-drug targets in motion, designs candidates across therapeutic modalities, and triages them against the physics of binding before anything is synthesised. And because the platform carries forward what each programme and each experimental result teaches, scattered R&D becomes durable pharma institutional memory that makes every successive design sharper and more precise.About Data Powered TherapeuticsData Powered Therapeutics GmbH, based in Göttingen, Germany, is transforming single-domain antibody discovery through massive parallel data generation. Its automated platform expresses, purifies, and characterises panels of up to a thousand nanobody variants at once, measuring binding kinetics, stability, solubility, specificity, and expression in a single run. By generating comprehensive, machine-ready, rare, comprehensive biophysical datasets, the company turns wet-lab data generation into an engine for faster, better-informed therapeutic design.

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