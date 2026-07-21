Carpenter Contractor Trust Spotlights Railroad Construction Co. in New Video Showcasing 100 Years of Union Partnership

CCT Takes Viewers Underground on the Purple Line Transit Project in Silver Spring, Maryland

This is a perfect example of a longstanding relationship between a union contractor & our carpenters that contributes to helping build safe, durable infrastructure projects that benefit the taxpayers.” — Cyndie Williams, Executive Director, CCT

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT) has released its latest Contractor Spotlight video featuring Railroad Construction Co., a 100-year-old union signatory general contracting firm based in Paterson, N.J. The video takes viewers on an exclusive underground tour of the Purple Line rail tunnel running through the heart of Silver Spring, Maryland, where Railroad Construction Co.’s skilled union workforce is performing some of the most complex work on the project.

The Purple Line in Silver Spring, Md., is a new 16-mile light rail system that the Maryland Transit Administration is building that will connect Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park and New Carrollton. It is not part of the Washington, D.C. metro system, but will connect to its Red, Green and Orange lines as well as MARC and Amtrak.

Founded in 1926, Railroad Construction Company has grown from a small family business into a leader in the heavy construction industry, delivering complex rail, transit, transportation, utility, and public infrastructure projects. Today, the company employs more than 155 co-workers who are also co-owners — a testament to the culture of shared investment that has defined the firm for a century.



“This is a perfect example of a longstanding relationship between a union contractor and our carpenters that contributes to helping build safe, durable infrastructure projects that benefit the taxpayers,” said Cyndie Williams, executive director, CCT.

The CCT contractor video takes viewers underground to watch union carpenters and heavy equipment operators pour concrete for the Manchester interlocking, a complex junction where multiple tracks cross and connect. It's the most intricate section of track on the entire Purple Line project. Workers are carefully embedding the rails in concrete, using surveyors to ensure everything is perfectly level and aligned before finishing the surface to a smooth, precise fit.

The spotlight also highlights the critical role of apprenticeship on the job site. First-year carpenter apprentices are gaining hands-on experience in formwork and heavy highway construction, skills they will carry throughout their careers. Safety, described as the number one core value for both the carpenters' union and the Railroad Construction Co., is woven into every aspect of the work.

The Contractor Spotlight video series, produced by the CCT, showcases union signatory contractors and the skilled tradespeople who bring complex projects to life. The Railroad Construction Company spotlight is available now at CCT Contractor Spotlight Railroad Construction Company.

About Railroad Construction Company

Railroad Construction Co., based in Paterson, N.J., is a general contracting firm specializing in railroad, civil, and infrastructure construction. Founded in 1926, the company has grown into a leader in the heavy construction industry, delivering complex rail, transit, transportation, utility, and public infrastructure projects.

About the Carpenter Contractor Trust

The Carpenter Contractor Trust is dedicated to supporting the relationship between union contractors and union Carpenters. Through programs, resources, and content like the Contractor Spotlight series, CCT promotes the value of union construction across the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.