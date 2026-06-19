Word-of-Mouth and Telegram Partnerships Fuel Growth of AI Education Workshop on Global Events and Structured Thinking

Longtime Solutions founder discovers how hyper-targeted communities and peer referrals are reshaping enrollment and driving success for tech-focused gatherings

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers of an upcoming artificial intelligence education workshop titled “A Premium Look at Global Events Using AI and Structured Thinking,” scheduled for July 5, 2026, report that early registration growth has been driven primarily

through word-of-mouth referrals, strategic partnerships, and Telegram-based communities rather than traditional advertising channels.

The live workshop, hosted by Longtime Solutions, introduces a structured framework for interpreting global events using artificial intelligence tools and analytical reasoning systems. The program is designed to move participants beyond passive headline consumption and into a more disciplined approach focused on identifying signals, mapping narratives, and analyzing second-order effects across geopolitical, economic, and market-driven developments.

Rather than treating global news as isolated events, the session teaches attendees how to organize information into structured models that support clearer thinking and more informed decision-making.

Real-world examples will include energy disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and market reaction patterns, with a focus on converting complex global developments into repeatable analytical frameworks that can be used immediately.

“Most people consume headlines. Very few know how to interpret them,” said Lucille Lotempio, organizer at Longtime Solutions. “This workshop is built around structured thinking systems that help participants use AI tools to break down global events into clear, actionable insight.”

Workshop Overview

The session will cover practical methods for:

● Using AI tools to analyze global events and emerging trends

● Identifying meaningful signals within information overload

● Mapping narratives and contextual relationships

● Evaluating second-order effects in global systems

● Building repeatable frameworks for structured decision-making

Who This Workshop Is For

The workshop is designed for individuals seeking clearer analytical frameworks, including:

● Investors interpreting market reactions and macro trends

● Operators navigating global uncertainty and rapid change

● Professionals interested in applied AI and structured thinking systems

● Executives and decision-makers requiring better frameworks for analysis

Registration Options

● Classic Registration — $250

- For individuals seeking foundational exposure to AI-assisted structured thinking.

● Premium Registration — $500

- For participants focused on deeper application of AI-driven analysis frameworks.

● Corporate Registration — $1,000

- For organizations and executives seeking structured decision-making systems at scale.

To register, please visit Longtime Solutions Ai Geopolitics

About Longtime Solutions

Longtime Solutions is a female-led business advisory and education platform founded by entrepreneur Lucille Lotempio. With more than two decades of experience helping entrepreneurs and business owners build sustainable and adaptive enterprises, the company is expanding into AI literacy, structured decision-making education, and practical implementation support for professionals and organizations navigating technological change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.