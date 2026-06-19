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California Added 3,100 Jobs in May

Important Note: The employment data for the month of May 2026 comes from the survey week that included May 12. The release date for June 2026 data is scheduled for release on July 17.

SACRAMENTO — California gained 3,100 nonfarm payroll jobs1 in May 2026 as the State’s unemployment rate held steady at 5.3 percent2, maintaining the rate of the past three months according to the latest Employment Development Department (EDD) data, which comes from two separate surveys. The total nonfarm employment for April was revised up (+3,300), resulting in a zero change in the job total for that month.

 

California's Labor Market, by the Numbers...

  • California added 103,600 jobs since the beginning of 2026, averaging 20,720 jobs per month. Over that period, the State accounted for 18.2 percent of the nation’s total job growth (+569,000), which is well above its usual 11.4 percent monthly share of U.S. total nonfarm jobs.
  • Over the past year, California’s employment rate has declined by 0.2 percentage points while the nation’s rate has held steady.
  • May marks the State’s sixth consecutive monthly decline in the number of unemployed Californians (-8,800), totaling 56,600 fewer persons over that timeframe.
  • Six of California's 11 industry sectors added jobs in May, led once again by gains in Private Education & Health Services (+6,200). All of the gains came from Health Care and Social Assistance, with significant gains in Ambulatory Heath Care Services, Individual and Family Services, and Social Assistance as California’s population continues to age.
  • Leisure & Hospitality (+5,900) also saw an increase driven by gains in Performing Arts, Spectator Sports, and Related Activities, as well as Amusement Parks and Arcades and Other Amusement and Recreation Industries. However, this gain was smaller than usual for May.
  • Professional & Business Services (-6,900) posted the State’s largest month-over job loss with declines in Accounting, Tax Preparation, and Bookkeeping Services, as well as Computer System Design and Related Services.

1. The nonfarm payroll job numbers come from a federal survey of 80,000 California businesses.
2. The unemployment rate comes from a separate federal survey of 4,400 California households

Data Trends about Jobs in the Economy

Total Nonfarm Payroll Jobs (Comes from a monthly survey of approximately 80,000 California businesses – seasonally adjusted)         

  • Month-over – Total nonfarm jobs in California’s 11 major industries amounted to 18,166,100 in May – a gain of 3,100 from April. This followed April’s upward revision of 3,300 jobs, resulting in no month-over April change in jobs.
  • Year-over – Total nonfarm jobs increased by 102,900 (0.57 percent increase) from May 2025 to May 2026 compared to the U.S. year-over gain of 503,000 jobs (0.32 percent increase).

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Major Industries Month-over Change
Apr 2026 – May 2026		 Year-over Change
May 2025 – May 2026		 Total Payroll Jobs as of
May 2026
Private Education and Health Services +6,200 +141,000 3,600,600
Leisure and Hospitality +5,900 +36,000 2,055,800
Information +2,400 -15,100 516,100
Government +2,100 -26,200 2,679,900
Manufacturing +1,200 -13,100 1,208,800
Mining and Logging +300 +400 18,600
Construction -100 -13,100 887,900
Financial Activities -600 -7,200 788,000
Trade, Transportation, and Utilities -2,400 -1,000 3,056,400
Other Services -5,000 +6,300 602,000
Professional and Business Services -6,900 -5,100 2,752,000

Total Farm Jobs – The number of jobs in the agriculture industry decreased by 8,300 in April to a total of 409,600 jobs in May. The agriculture industry had 12,300 more farm jobs in May 2026 than it did in May 2025.

Data Trends about Workers in the Economy

Employment and Unemployment in California (Based on a monthly federal survey of 4,400 California households which focuses on workers in the economy)                        

  • Employed – The number of Californians employed in May was 18,630,500, a decrease of 44,100 from April and down 96,000 compared to May of last year.
  • Unemployed – The number of unemployed Californians was 1,037,500 in May, a decrease of 8,800 from April and a decrease of 46,400 from May 2025.

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Data Trends Accordion Panel

California Labor Force Month-over Change (Apr. 2026 – May 2026) Year-over Change (May 2025 – May 2026)
* Civilian Labor Force (19,668,000) -52,800 -142,400
Total Civilian Employment (18,630,500) -44,100 -96,000
Unemployment (1,037,500) -8,800 -46,400

* Labor force by place of residence, including workers involved in trade disputes.

Unemployment Insurance Claims (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

The following data is from a sample week that includes the 19th of each month:
In related data that figures into the State’s unemployment rate, there were 341,070 people certifying for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits during the May 2026 sample week. That compares to 364,095 people in April and 384,749 people in May 2025. Concurrently, 36,270 initial claims were processed in the May 2026 sample week, which was a month-over decrease of 1,724 claims from April and a year-over decrease of 4,966 claims from May 2025.

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California Unemployment Insurance Claims Month-over Change (Apr. 2026 – May 2026) Year-over Change (May 2025 – May  2026)
UI Recipients (341,070) -23,025 -43,679
New UI Claims (36,270) -1,674 -4,966
Monthly Labor Force Data for Counties
May 2026 (Preliminary); 2025 Benchmark
Not Seasonally Adjusted
County Labor Force Employment Unemployment Rate
State Total 19,475,800 18,554,800 921,100 4.7%
Alameda 851,400 818,800 32,600 3.8%
Alpine 440 400 40 9.8%
Amador 15,040 14,300 740 4.9%
Butte 89,900 85,200 4,700 5.2%
Calaveras 17,350 16,420 930 5.4%
Colusa 11,550 10,220 1,320 11.4%
Contra Costa 571,800 549,100 22,700 4.0%
Del Norte 9,240 8,730 510 5.6%
El Dorado 89,300 85,500 3,800 4.2%
Fresno 478,100 442,600 35,500 7.4%
Glenn 11,690 10,950 740 6.3%
Humboldt 59,800 57,200 2,600 4.3%
Imperial 73,500 61,100 12,400 16.9%
Inyo 8,290 7,980 310 3.7%
Kern 409,400 375,600 33,800 8.3%
Kings 60,000 55,200 4,800 8.0%
Lake 26,410 24,820 1,590 6.0%
Lassen 8,080 7,630 450 5.6%
Los Angeles 5,018,200 4,755,700 262,500 5.2%
Madera 71,400 66,400 5,000 7.0%
Marin 122,500 118,300 4,200 3.4%
Mariposa 7,430 7,060 380 5.1%
Mendocino 36,540 34,860 1,690 4.6%
Merced 123,600 112,800 10,800 8.8%
Modoc 3,070 2,900 170 5.7%
Mono 8,520 8,230 290 3.5%
Monterey 225,900 212,600 13,300 5.9%
Napa 75,100 72,500 2,700 3.6%
Nevada 46,450 44,520 1,930 4.2%
Orange 1,598,200 1,543,000 55,100 3.5%
Placer 206,600 199,200 7,500 3.6%
Plumas 7,760 7,320 440 5.6%
Riverside 1,175,600 1,120,300 55,300 4.7%
Sacramento 777,100 744,200 32,900 4.2%
San Benito 34,100 32,200 2,000 5.7%
San Bernardino 1,016,100 969,900 46,200 4.6%
San Diego 1,644,700 1,581,000 63,700 3.9%
San Francisco 494,300 477,800 16,500 3.3%
San Joaquin 373,500 352,700 20,800 5.6%
San Luis Obispo 132,200 127,500 4,800 3.6%
San Mateo 404,500 391,800 12,700 3.1%
Santa Barbara 224,600 216,400 8,300 3.7%
Santa Clara 1,021,400 986,400 35,000 3.4%
Santa Cruz 136,400 129,500 6,900 5.1%
Shasta 80,800 77,100 3,700 4.5%
Sierra 1,420 1,360 60 4.2%
Siskiyou 16,170 15,130 1,050 6.5%
Solano 215,600 206,000 9,600 4.4%
Sonoma 244,700 235,700 9,000 3.7%
Stanislaus 252,100 236,100 16,000 6.4%
Sutter 46,000 42,400 3,600 7.9%
Tehama 27,220 25,790 1,430 5.2%
Trinity 5,570 5,310 260 4.7%
Tulare 221,800 200,700 21,100 9.5%
Tuolumne 21,760 20,730 1,040 4.8%
Ventura 417,900 401,700 16,200 3.9%
Yolo 111,500 106,200 5,300 4.8%
Yuba 35,800 33,700 2,100 5.9%

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California Added 3,100 Jobs in May

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