California Added 3,100 Jobs in May

Important Note: The employment data for the month of May 2026 comes from the survey week that included May 12. The release date for June 2026 data is scheduled for release on July 17.

SACRAMENTO — California gained 3,100 nonfarm payroll jobs1 in May 2026 as the State’s unemployment rate held steady at 5.3 percent2, maintaining the rate of the past three months according to the latest Employment Development Department (EDD) data, which comes from two separate surveys. The total nonfarm employment for April was revised up (+3,300), resulting in a zero change in the job total for that month.

California's Labor Market, by the Numbers...

California added 103,600 jobs since the beginning of 2026, averaging 20,720 jobs per month. Over that period, the State accounted for 18.2 percent of the nation’s total job growth (+569,000), which is well above its usual 11.4 percent monthly share of U.S. total nonfarm jobs.

Over the past year, California’s employment rate has declined by 0.2 percentage points while the nation’s rate has held steady.

May marks the State’s sixth consecutive monthly decline in the number of unemployed Californians (-8,800), totaling 56,600 fewer persons over that timeframe.

Six of California's 11 industry sectors added jobs in May, led once again by gains in Private Education & Health Services (+6,200). All of the gains came from Health Care and Social Assistance, with significant gains in Ambulatory Heath Care Services, Individual and Family Services, and Social Assistance as California’s population continues to age.

Leisure & Hospitality (+5,900) also saw an increase driven by gains in Performing Arts, Spectator Sports, and Related Activities, as well as Amusement Parks and Arcades and Other Amusement and Recreation Industries. However, this gain was smaller than usual for May.

Professional & Business Services (-6,900) posted the State’s largest month-over job loss with declines in Accounting, Tax Preparation, and Bookkeeping Services, as well as Computer System Design and Related Services.

1. The nonfarm payroll job numbers come from a federal survey of 80,000 California businesses.

2. The unemployment rate comes from a separate federal survey of 4,400 California households

Data Trends about Jobs in the Economy

Total Nonfarm Payroll Jobs (Comes from a monthly survey of approximately 80,000 California businesses – seasonally adjusted)