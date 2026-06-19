Blue Scorpion Pain & Inflammation Relief emerges as the recovery product of choice for professional fighters preparing for, and recovering from fight camp.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A fighter's body endures more than almost any athlete's, and a growing roster of current and former UFC champions and veteran fighters is turning to Blue Scorpion Pain & Inflammation Relief to recover from it. From the hard training sessions to the mental pressure and energy demands of camp, elite competition takes a toll on soft tissue and the nervous system, and it creates inflammation throughout the body. Blue Scorpion is formulated for exactly that, offering temporary relief of pain and inflammation across the whole body rather than just one sore spot.The aches, the bruising, and the recovery between sessions are all inflammation at work. For athletes whose careers depend on bouncing back quickly, the way they manage that inflammation matters as much as the training itself. Blue Scorpion Pain & Inflammation Relief is taken under the tongue for fast absorption, which makes it simple to use during the intensity of a training camp. It is a non-opioid, non-habit forming option, and it is formulated to support the whole body, a combination that has made it a fixture in the recovery routines of professional fighters.“A fighter's body goes through an enormous amount to prepare for fight night, and it is not just the physical side,” said Harut Tovmasyan, Founder and CEO of Blue Scorpion. “The hard training sessions, the mental pressure, the energy demands of camp. All of it takes a toll on the soft tissue and nervous system, and all of it creates inflammation throughout the body. The aches, the bruising, the recovery between sessions, that is inflammation at work. Blue Scorpion Pain & Inflammation Relief is formulated for exactly that: temporary relief of pain and inflammation across the body , not just one sore spot. It is TruShield Certified with no banned substances, and it is taken under the tongue, so it is easy to use and fast-acting. Exactly what athletes in camp need.”Current UFC veterans and former UFC champions are among the athletes using Blue Scorpion, including Frank Mir, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Forrest Griffin, Royce Gracie, Brad Tavares, and Dan Ige. Because the formula is TruShield Certified, the gold standard in banned substance testing and WADA compliant, professional athletes can support their recovery and manage pain and inflammation without worrying about jeopardizing their careers. Several of these fighters share their experiences with the product in the Blue Scorpion documentary and in videos featured on the company's website.Unlike pills that must pass through digestion, Blue Scorpion is administered as drops under the tongue for fast absorption. The product is an FDA-listed homeopathic over-the-counter drug (NDC 83627-901-01 for the 4 oz size and NDC 83627-901-02 for the 1 oz size), and “temporary relief of pain and inflammation” is its labeled indication. The formula harnesses Blue Scorpion Venom through a patented polarization process, combined with Apis Mellifica and Rhus Tox.Blue Scorpion is a homeopathic biotech company built around its flagship product, Blue Scorpion Pain & Inflammation Relief, a non-opioid, non-habit forming homeopathic formula designed to support the whole body. The product is available now at bluescorpion.com, where the Blue Scorpion documentary can also be viewed. For media inquiries, interview requests, or product information, please contact the company using the details below.Media ContactHarut Tovmasyan, Founder and CEOBlue ScorpionPhone: 216.235.4558Email: harut@bluescorpion.comWeb: bluescorpion.com

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