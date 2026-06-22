New resource clarifies differences between medical aid in dying in the U.S. and medical assistance in dying in Canada

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new website designed to reduce public confusion about medical aid in dying (MAiD) in the United States is now online at https://usmaid.org The site was created by Mona Pearce, founder of the U.S. MAiD Public Health Education Initiative, an independent, non-advocacy project focused on improving accuracy and clarity in public health communication. The Initiative does not take a position on medical aid in dying; it provides neutral, U.S.-specific explanations of terminology used in the practice.Pearce said the project began with a straightforward style question that exposed a broader gap in public understanding."When I first Googled 'MAiD,' the top results were housekeeping services and a TV mini-series, not a single entry about medical aid in dying," Pearce said. "I was baffled that neither Google nor five AI models could explain when to use MAiD with a lowercase i versus MAID in all caps. A simple style question quickly became a rabbit hole, one with implications that reach far beyond typography.""The terminology matters because it refers to two entirely different medical and legal frameworks," she added. "In the United States, medical aid in dying refers only to a self-administered medical practice for eligible terminally ill adults. In Canada, medical assistance in dying includes both self-administered and clinician-administered medication. Using the terms interchangeably can lead to incorrect assumptions about what each country legally permits."A key focus of the site is distinguishing medical aid in dying in the United States from medical assistance in dying in Canada. Although the acronyms MAiD, MAID, and M.A.I.D. appear similar, they describe different medical practices governed by different laws.The website offers U.S.-specific terminology explanations, jurisdictional distinctions, and clarification of common misunderstandings, along with a transparent overview of the Initiative's purpose and scope.About the U.S. MAiD Public Health Education InitiativeThe U.S. MAiD Public Health Education Initiative is an independent, non-advocacy public health communication project founded to improve clarity around terminology used in medical aid in dying in the United States. The Initiative provides neutral, U.S.-specific explanations of terminology, distinctions between jurisdictions, and common points of confusion. It does not promote, oppose, or provide guidance on medical aid in dying; its purpose is to make foundational information accessible in one place.Learn more at https://usmaid.org Media ContactMona PearceU.S. MAiD Public Health Education Initiativeinfo@usmaid.org

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