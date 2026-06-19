Medical Marketing Whiz Announces Free Webinar for Aesthetic and Wellness Practices Facing Slower Bookings

Is the Economy Slowing Your Practice Down, Or Are You Letting It?

The June 30 online session, hosted by Lori Werner, will outline practical marketing strategies for SEO, AI search, reviews, email, events, and retention.

The practices that go quiet or rely only on ads without building long-term visibility are the ones most likely to lose momentum.” — Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Marketing Whiz , a full-service marketing agency specializing in medical aesthetics, women’s health, longevity medicine, and functional medicine, will host a free online webinar titled “Is the Economy Slowing Your Practice Down, Or Are You Letting It?” on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM ET.The live Zoom session is designed for medspa owners, aesthetic practice owners, and wellness providers who have noticed softer bookings, slower patient decisions, or declining returns from paid advertising. The webinar will focus on how practices can strengthen their marketing foundation, improve patient trust, and generate more predictable revenue, even during uncertain economic periods or slower seasonal months.While many practices may assume patient demand is down because of the economy, Medical Marketing Whiz Founder Lori Werner believes the shift is more nuanced.“Patients have not stopped spending on aesthetics, wellness, and preventive care,” said Werner. “They are simply becoming more selective. They are choosing practices they can find, trust, and feel connected to. The practices that go quiet or rely only on ads without building long-term visibility are the ones most likely to lose momentum.”During the 30-minute working session, Werner will walk attendees through the core marketing areas that help practices remain visible, trusted, and financially resilient.Topics will include:SEO and AI Search OptimizationAttendees will learn how to improve visibility in both traditional Google search and AI-powered search results, including tools such as ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews, so potential patients can discover their practice before they ever click on an ad.Reviews and Reputation ManagementWerner will outline a practical 30-day review campaign that can be implemented quickly, including staff contest ideas and patient incentive strategies designed to increase social proof and trust.Email MarketingThe session will explain how practices can turn their existing patient list into a consistent revenue driver through a simple monthly email cadence that nurtures relationships and encourages repeat bookings.Events and WebinarsAttendees will learn how events and webinars can become direct revenue generators, not just brand awareness tools, when structured correctly with clear calls to action and same-day booking opportunities.Retention and Membership StrategiesThe webinar will also cover how memberships, packages, and retention campaigns can help create more predictable monthly income, regardless of seasonal slowdowns or changes in the economy.The session is intended for practice owners and providers who are actively investing in marketing but want a clearer roadmap for sustainable growth. It is especially relevant for practices spending on Google or Meta ads while questioning their return, as well as those who know they should be doing more with SEO, email marketing, reviews, and patient retention, but are unsure where to begin.This will be a strategy-focused working session rather than a theory-heavy lecture. Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of what may be affecting their market visibility and patient decision-making, along with actionable steps they can begin implementing immediately.Lori Werner is the Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz and has more than 15 years of experience in the medical industry. Over the past decade, her team has helped hundreds of practices get found, get chosen, and grow through specialized marketing strategies for healthcare and aesthetics. Werner is a Platinum AmSpa Affiliate, a Member of The Menopause Society, a recognized speaker at medical and aesthetics conferences, and co-author of Anti-Aging and Longevity Marketing.The webinar will take place online via Zoom. The link will be provided upon registration.To register, visit:About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a full-service marketing agency specializing in private practice growth for medical aesthetics, women’s health, longevity medicine, functional medicine, and wellness providers. The agency helps exceptional doctors and practice owners increase visibility, attract ideal patients, improve retention, and generate measurable revenue through strategic marketing campaigns, including SEO, AI search optimization, social media, email marketing, events, webinars, reputation management, and patient acquisition strategies.

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