Eric Hintz of the Smithsonian Institution Highlights Innovation in Mississippi for History Is Lunch

Smithsonian Institution Historian Eric Hintz recently delivered a presentation on innovation in Mississippi and around the country as part of the History Is Lunch series at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Hintz’ presentation is among the activities sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History in observance of America250. This program is a part of the Making History, Making Change Lecture Series that is organized by Smithsonian Affiliations as part of the Smithsonian's Our Shared Future: 250.

Hintz’ Mississippi discussion focused on the special temporary exhibit, Mississippi Made, which highlights entrepreneurs, innovators, performers, and craftspeople who made—and make—Mississippi.

Hintz, a former resident of Clinton, Mississippi, shares that many of the nation's first discoveries were made in the Magnolia State.

“I was really amazed to learn that some of the first lung and heart transplants were conducted right down the street at University of Mississippi Medical Center,” Hintz said.

From guitar amplifiers created in Meridian to root beer made on the Gulf Coast, Mississippi has much to offer in the celebration of innovation in the nation, he added.

“If I leave you with anything today, it's the idea that ... innovation and industry in Mississippi is not just a thing of the past, but that it's continually reinventing itself in Mississippi.” he said.

Hintz opened his discussion by sharing some of his work as director of the Lemelson Center for the Study of Innovation and Invention at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.

“One of the things that I had the privilege of working on was an exhibition ... called Places of Invention,” said Hintz.

Places of Invention opened its doors in 2015. At about 3,300 square feet, the exhibit offered a glance into certain times in American history that were hot spots for innovation. The exhibit offered a bird's eye-look into six case studies exploring innovation in major cities such as Silicon Valley and The Bronx, New York.

The exhibit published about nine hundred stories exploring the topic of innovation beyond the major innovating cities and inspired another exhibit: Spark! Places of Innovation.

"The Spark! exhibit highlighted smaller places of innovation. The exhibit is a part of the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street program and is on display at the Hinds Community

College campus in Utica. It will highlight exhibitions in Mississippi through 2027 in Meridian, Greenville, Oxford, Hattiesburg and Gulfport.