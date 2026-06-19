Texas Hits New Record High For Total Jobs In May

TEXAS, June 19 - June 19, 2026 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated a new record high for total jobs in Texas as May labor market data shows Texas added jobs at a faster annual rate than the U.S. over the last 12 months.

"Texas sets new records and powers America’s economy once again," said Governor Abbott. "We have a new all-time high of over 14.4 million nonfarm jobs and outpaced the nation’s growth rate for the year. This is just one of many economic factors that proves the success of our pro-business policies, regulatory environment, and the most skilled and determined workforce in the country. In Texas, freedom unleashes opportunity. With the talent, innovation, and strong work ethic of our people, Texas will lead this nation’s economic future for generations to come."

May labor market data from the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high of 14,419,200 total nonfarm jobs after a gain of 17,800 jobs in May.

Texas gained 98,000 jobs from May 2025 to May 2026 and outpaced the annual job growth rate for the U.S. as a whole.

Texans working, including self-employed Texans, totaled 15,213,400.

The Texas labor force totaled 15,901,600 with a gain of 43,500 people over the last 12-month period.

Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas has gained 2,615,200 nonfarm jobs while the U.S. added 18,433,000 jobs in total from January 2015 to May 2026.

Earlier this week, Governor Abbott announced over $7 million in Texas Talent Connection grants to 27 innovative workforce skills training and job placement programs in communities across the state. The Governor also celebrated the state's 13th Gold Shovel Award for attracting high-value business investment projects that will create a significant number of new jobs in communities across the state.