Man Joins Review of Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure

Madalina Man, a legislative and regulatory specialist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), was an invited expert at the recent International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review Mission (INIR) for El Salvador. The team reviewed El Salvador’s development of the necessary infrastructure for a nuclear power program.

“INIR missions review holistically all the infrastructure elements necessary for a nuclear power program to run safely, securely, and in line with global nonproliferation commitments and international standards. I benefited greatly working with a team of experts with diverse knowledge and expertise in all facets of nuclear power development,” said Man. “Seeing how all the pieces of a nuclear power program fit together to benefit long-term energy planning helped me contribute with practical recommendations for El Salvador to strengthen its planning in areas such as nuclear security, legal and regulatory frameworks, emergency preparedness, and nuclear safeguards.”

The review concluded that El Salvador has made notable progress in establishing the framework needed to make an informed decision on the introduction of nuclear power.

Madalina Man (left) with members of an international team convened for the IAEA Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review Mission. (Photo courtesy of Comision Ejecutiva Hidroelectrica del Rio Lempa)

This review marks the first INIR mission ever conducted in the Americas region, and Man is the first PNNL expert to participate since they were established in 2009. The event convened five international experts from Belgium, Egypt, France, Saudi Arabia, and the United States and four IAEA staff members. The meeting involved relevant agencies from El Salvador, coordinated by the Organization for the Implementation of the Nuclear Energy Program in El Salvador, and observers from the World Bank. The opening session was attended by high-level officials from key institutions in El Salvador as well as the ambassadors of Argentina, Spain, and the United States.

Through interviews and document review, the experts assessed the status of nuclear infrastructure development in areas ranging from legal and regulatory framework and governance to nuclear safety, security and safeguards, nuclear fuel cycle, procurement, electrical grid, siting, emergency preparedness, and industrial involvement. Ultimately, the INIR team produced a report with recommendations, suggestions, and good practices, which was formally delivered to the Government of El Salvador at the end of the review mission.

“A nuclear power program involves a significant endeavor requiring careful planning, attention to a suite of complex and interrelated issues, as well as sustained commitment and investment in institutions and human resources. An INIR mission provides a valuable opportunity for a country to have in-depth discussions with international experts about the implementation of international standards and best practices in the development of the required infrastructure for a safe and secure nuclear power program,” Man said. She participated in the INIR mission as part of her work with the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Office of International Nuclear Security.

To learn more, see the IAEA press release, “IAEA Reviews El Salvador’s Nuclear Power Infrastructure Development.”