Video Plus Print Marks Two Decades as Leading Direct Manufacturer of Video in Print for North American Enterprise Brands

Video Plus Print creates custom video marketing products that combine high-quality print with built-in LCD screens to deliver engaging, unforgettable brand experiences. A Video Brochure is a printed marketing piece with a built-in video screen, combining traditional brochures with interactive video to deliver dynamic, memorable brand messaging. High-impact Video Mailers designed and assembled by Video Plus Print—combining powerful video content with custom printed packaging for unforgettable marketing. Video Boxes combine premium packaging with built-in video screens, creating unforgettable unboxing experiences that elevate product presentations and VIP gifting. A Video Folder blends traditional presentation folders with built-in video screens, perfect for meetings, proposals, and branded handouts.

20 Years of Manufacturing Innovation, Global Distribution, & Measurable Marketing Results Continue to Drive Demand for Video Brochures Across the United States.

The strongest marketing results often come from the simplest idea: create an experience people remember long after the message is delivered.” — Scott Manduck, Global Director of Sales & Marketing Video Plus Print

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations continue searching for more effective ways to engage customers, explain complex products, and improve marketing performance, Video Plus Print is approaching two decades as one of North America's leading direct manufacturers of Video Brochures Video Mailers , Video Boxes, Video Packaging , and Video Folders.Operating globally through www.VideoPlusPrint.com and supported throughout Canada by www.Video-Brochures.ca , the company has helped businesses across healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, education, automotive, real estate, and retail industries implement communication strategies designed to improve audience engagement and message retention.Since 2009, Video Plus Print has manufactured millions of units worldwide, while www.Video-Brochures.ca has supported Canadian businesses since 2006. Today, both companies operate under the leadership of Scott Manduck, providing organizations with access to direct manufacturing capabilities, global distribution, and localized Canadian support.As communication continues to evolve, many organizations are reevaluating traditional marketing tools and comparing newer presentation formats against conventional approaches. One of the most common questions being asked is how Video Brochures compare to traditional printed materials.Video Brochures Versus Traditional Printed Brochures:When evaluating video brochures versus traditional printed brochures, organizations often focus on one primary objective: engagement.Traditional brochures remain effective for delivering information, but Video Brochures add motion, sound, demonstrations, and visual storytelling to the communication experience. Rather than relying solely on text and imagery, recipients can watch product demonstrations, customer testimonials, executive messages, or educational content immediately upon opening the presentation.Businesses conducting a video brochure vs traditional printed brochures comparison frequently report longer viewing times and stronger message retention. Marketing professionals increasingly recognize that while traditional brochures communicate information, Video Brochures create experiences that encourage interaction.This distinction has contributed to growing demand for video brochures for sales and marketing initiatives throughout the United States and Canada.Video Brochures for Sales Presentations in the United States:Sales teams continue to face increasing competition for attention. As a result, many organizations are implementing video brochures for sales presentations in the United States to help simplify complex messaging and create more memorable interactions.Video Plus Print products are used by organizations seeking to introduce products, explain services, support proposal presentations, and improve customer education.Many sales professionals report that Video Brochures help create stronger first impressions because recipients engage with content immediately rather than being directed to an external website or digital platform.As organizations seek better ways to support sales conversations, video brochure solutions for US sales teams continue to gain traction across multiple industries.Understanding Video Brochure Pricing for Businesses in the United States:One of the most frequently researched topics remains video brochure pricing for businesses in the United States.Pricing varies based on several factors, including screen size, memory requirements, quantity, print specifications, packaging complexity, and custom features. Organizations researching how much does a video brochure cost often discover that pricing depends largely on project requirements rather than a single fixed price.Businesses evaluating video brochure pricing for businesses in the United States typically compare cost against overall campaign performance, engagement metrics, and long-term communication value.For organizations considering large deployments, pricing models for large-scale video brochure orders generally offer greater efficiencies through volume production.Similarly, US video brochure pricing tiers for small businesses allow organizations of varying sizes to explore video communication formats without requiring enterprise-level budgets.Affordable Video Brochure Printing Services Continue Expanding:As manufacturing technologies continue to advance, affordable video brochure printing services are becoming increasingly accessible.Video Plus Print has observed growing interest from small and medium-sized businesses seeking affordable video brochure mailer services for small businesses and other scalable communication solutions.Organizations that once viewed Video Brochures as exclusive enterprise tools are increasingly adopting these formats for customer education, onboarding programs, product launches, and direct outreach initiatives.This broader accessibility has contributed to expanding adoption across industries and geographic markets.Video Brochure Dimensions and Available Sizes:Businesses evaluating presentation formats frequently inquire about video brochure dimensions and available sizes.Video Plus Print manufactures a wide range of formats designed to support different communication objectives. Available options range from compact 2.4-inch video business card formats to larger 10-inch presentation systems.Organizations can select from Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Boxes, Video Packaging, and Video Folders depending on their specific application.The ability to customize size, print format, screen dimensions, and presentation structure allows organizations to align communication tools with their brand objectives.Healthcare Marketing Use Cases for Video Brochures:Healthcare marketing use cases for video brochures continue to expand across hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical organizations, and healthcare service providers.Medical organizations frequently rely on Video Brochures and Video Folders to explain procedures, educate patients, support physician training, and communicate treatment information.Healthcare professionals often report that combining visual demonstrations with printed materials improves patient understanding and reduces confusion surrounding complex medical topics.As healthcare communication becomes increasingly patient-focused, visual presentation tools continue to play a growing role in education and outreach programs.Industry-Focused Video Brochure Applications for US Manufacturers:Manufacturing organizations often face unique communication challenges when presenting technical products, engineering solutions, and operational processes.Industry-focused video brochure applications for US manufacturers have become increasingly common as organizations seek better ways to explain product functionality and technical advantages.Manufacturers use Video Brochures to demonstrate equipment capabilities, provide installation guidance, explain safety procedures, and support dealer education programs.The ability to combine technical specifications with visual demonstrations allows organizations to simplify complex information and improve communication consistency.How to Measure ROI of Video Brochures in B2B Campaigns:Another common question involves how to measure ROI of video brochures in B2B campaigns.Organizations typically evaluate several performance indicators when assessing campaign effectiveness:• Engagement time• Meeting conversion rates• Lead quality• Customer retention• Sales cycle duration• Product understanding• Proposal response ratesBusinesses reviewing ROI case studies for video brochures in B2B marketing often focus on the ability of visual communication tools to increase engagement while simplifying information delivery.While specific results vary by industry and campaign objective, organizations consistently report improvements in attention, retention, and message clarity.Video Brochures Increasing Trade Show Leads:One of the most discussed applications in recent years involves case studies showing video brochures increasing trade show leads.Trade show environments are highly competitive, making it difficult for exhibitors to differentiate themselves. Organizations have increasingly used Video Brochures to provide attendees with presentations that can be reviewed after the event.Many exhibitors report that recipients spend more time reviewing Video Brochure content compared with traditional printed handouts.This extended engagement frequently contributes to improved lead qualification and stronger post-event follow-up opportunities.How Video Brochures Boost Sales Conversations:Organizations evaluating how video brochures boost sales conversations often point to the ability of video content to simplify communication.Rather than relying solely on verbal explanations, sales teams can provide structured visual demonstrations that help prospects understand products and services more quickly.By combining printed information with embedded video presentations, organizations create communication tools that support both educational and relationship-building objectives.Sales professionals frequently describe Video Brochures as conversation starters that encourage deeper engagement and more productive meetings.Video Brochures with Custom Inserts and Specialized Packaging:Demand continues to grow for video brochures with custom inserts providers capable of supporting highly tailored presentation experiences.Many organizations require solutions that combine video content with samples, documents, promotional materials, or educational resources.Video Plus Print manufactures Video Packaging, Video Boxes, and Video Folders designed to accommodate custom inserts while maintaining presentation quality and brand consistency.This flexibility has contributed to adoption across healthcare, luxury retail, financial services, education, and manufacturing sectors.Best Video Brochure Vendors in the United States:As the industry continues to expand, organizations frequently research the best video brochure vendors in the United States and top video brochure vendors in the United States.When evaluating providers, businesses often consider several factors:• Customer Service• Manufacturing experience• Product quality• Production capacity• Global logistics capabilities• Customization options• Technical support• Industry expertise• Warranty• Price Guarantee• No Setup Charges• No Minimum QuantitiesVideo Plus Print's direct manufacturing model and nearly two decades of production experience continue to position the company among established providers serving North American and international markets.Production Lead Times for US Video Brochures:Production lead times for US video brochures remain an important consideration for marketing and procurement teams.Lead times vary depending on quantity, customization requirements, shipping destination, and project complexity.Organizations planning product launches, sales campaigns, training programs, or event initiatives increasingly incorporate Video Brochures into communication strategies early in the planning process to ensure sufficient production timelines.Working directly with manufacturers often provides greater visibility into scheduling and logistics requirements.Economic Benefits of Video Brochures Versus Traditional Print:Many organizations are also evaluating the economic benefits of video brochures vs traditional print in US marketing.While traditional printed materials remain cost-effective for mass distribution, Video Brochures are frequently used in situations where quality of engagement is prioritized over quantity of impressions.Organizations often deploy Video Brochures for executive presentations, investor communications, healthcare education, product launches, high-value sales opportunities, and customer onboarding programs.In these applications, businesses frequently evaluate communication effectiveness, retention, and response quality rather than focusing exclusively on cost per impression.Where to Buy Video Brochures for Business:As awareness continues to grow, businesses increasingly ask where to buy video brochures for business applications.Organizations typically seek providers capable of supporting design, manufacturing, video formatting, customization, and international logistics through a single source.Through www.VideoPlusPrint.com and www.Video-Brochures.ca , organizations throughout the United States and Canada can access direct manufacturing support, custom production capabilities, and localized assistance.Looking AheadAs businesses continue searching for communication tools that improve engagement and simplify complex messaging, Video Brochures remain an increasingly relevant solution across multiple industries.Nearly two decades after entering the market, Video Plus Print continues supporting organizations through the production of Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Boxes, Video Packaging, and Video Folders designed to help businesses communicate more effectively.With growing adoption across healthcare, manufacturing, technology, financial services, education, real estate, and retail sectors, demand for visual communication tools continues to expand throughout North America and international markets.For organizations evaluating modern communication strategies, the continued growth of Video Brochures reflects a broader industry movement toward more engaging, informative, and memorable presentation formats.About www.Video Plus Print.comVideo Plus Print is a direct manufacturer of Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Boxes, Video Packaging, and Video Folders. Since 2009, the company has supplied organizations throughout North America and worldwide through its global platform at www.VideoPlusPrint.com About www.Video-Brochures.ca Video-Brochures.ca has supported Canadian businesses since 2006 and provides local sales and support services for organizations seeking Video Brochures and related presentation products throughout Canada.

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