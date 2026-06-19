Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to prominent Dagestani public and political figure Kurban Kurbanov

AZERBAIJAN, June 19 - On June 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kurban Kurbanov, a prominent public and political figure of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation, and presented him with the “Dostlug” (Friendship) Order.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Kurban Seidovich, you recently celebrated your anniversary. First of all, I congratulate you on this significant occasion. I wish you, your loved ones, and your family peace, happiness, and extend my best wishes.

Your family has rightfully earned great respect both in Azerbaijan and in Dagestan. I always remember my unforgettable meetings with your father, the respected elder, the late Seid Jemalovich. Of course, we well remember Seid Jemalovich’s friendship with Heydar Alirza oglu, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people. Their close and sincere relationship was an example of friendship and brotherhood. Even in the most difficult times for Azerbaijan, we always felt the support of our Dagestani brothers.

As you remember, when I became President, I met with Seid Jemalovich several times and presented awards right here in this room. All of this remains in our memory — it is our shared history. What unites us is our common history, and Azerbaijan and Dagestan are bound by close kinship ties, shared geography, and, I am confident, a common future. The close relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Dagestan are an important factor for stability, development, and progress in the Caucasus.

Both Seid Jemalovich and you, his worthy successor, have always done and continue to do much to bring our peoples even closer together, contribute to the economic development of our regions — an important factor in the shared security and stability framework — and strengthen people-to-people relations in general.

Speaking of elders, I cannot fail to recall my grandfather Aziz Aliyev, who led the republic during the difficult times for Dagestan and the Dagestani people — the years of the Great Patriotic War — and who did much to ensure that the Dagestanis, unlike the peoples of other North Caucasus republics, were not subjected to repression and deportation. I know that the memory of Aziz Aliyev is held very dear in Dagestan. His contribution to development and, most importantly, his leadership of the republic during the most difficult period of the war and the positive legacy he left behind are, of course, a source of pride for us and for me personally as his grandson.

There is a bust in my office. This bust was in Aziz Aliyev’s office in Makhachkala. The Dagestanis preserved it and recently presented it to me as a gift. I have no other busts in this office or in my other working offices — only this one. Unfortunately, I do not remember him, but it is a keepsake of my grandfather, who lives on in the historical memory of both Azerbaijanis and Dagestanis. Thus, we have many things in common, and I would like to say once again: the strengthening of fraternal relations between the peoples of Dagestan and Azerbaijan is, in many respects, key to the sustainable development of the entire Caucasus region.

I am very glad to personally congratulate you today. I have already conveyed my congratulations and signed an Order awarding you the high state decoration — the ‘Dostlug’ Order. Now I would like to present this Order to you personally.

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The head of state then presented the Order to Kurban Kurbanov.

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Kurban Kurbanov said: “Ilham Heydarovich, I am deeply moved by your attention and, first of all, by the high award you have given to my father, my brother, and now to me. As you rightly noted, we will always cherish and preserve the sincere friendship that existed between Heydar Alirza oglu and Seid Jemalovich.”

Kurban Kurbanov stated that the sincere relationship between his father and the National Leader holds historical significance in strengthening friendship between Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation, and Dagestan. He noted that the memory of the prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev is held in high respect in Dagestan.

Kurban Kurbanov said: “You know, Dagestanis remember and honor Aziz Aliyev with great respect. In Makhachkala, there is a beautiful, fine, and magnificent monument monument to Aziz Aliyev. There are many streets named after him. This is history, and everyone speaks openly about him and takes pride in it.”

He fondly recalled his own meetings and those of his father with the National Leader and the head of state. Highlighting that deep respect for the memory of the National Leader is always maintained in Dagestan, Kurban Kurbanov noted efforts to perpetuate the name of the great personality, including the opening of the Heydar Aliyev Center at the Derbent branch of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics and the participation of the Dagestan leadership in this event.