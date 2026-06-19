Social Commerce Summit New York Announces Featured Speaker Lineup for July 16th Event at Sony Hall

Social Commerce Summit New York convenes July 16, 2026 at Sony Hall in Times Square, bringing together senior brand leaders, founders, platform executives, and operators shaping the future of social commerce.

Senior leaders from top consumer brands, agencies, and commerce companies will gather for a one-day summit focused on what is driving growth in social commerce.

The New York Summit is designed for practical conversations between the brands, agencies, founders, investors, technology partners, and operators shaping where this market goes next.” — Stuart Johnson, CEO and Founder of Social Commerce News

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The people building social commerce's next chapter are coming to New York, NY on July 16th. Social Commerce Summit recently announced its featured speaker lineup for their event in New York, taking place at Sony Hall in Times Square . Following a successful launch event in Los Angeles, the New York Summit brings together senior brand leaders, founders, agency operators, investors, platform partners, and creators across the social commerce ecosystem for a day of focused programming and direct connection.Confirmed featured speakers include:Nina Khoury, VP Strategic Operations, SKIMSJay Hunter, CEO, Sprinter & k2o by SprinterJulie Haleluk, Global Head of Growth, Amazon Shopping VideoJolene Gazzetti, President, Blazendary, #1 Luxury Seller on WhatnotLaura Tabano, Head of Industry, eCommerce & Disruptors, MetaSara de Oliveira Lima, Sr. Consumer Experience Manager, PhilipsVicki Bodwell, Senior Sales Director, Enterprise Accounts, ShopifyBenjamin Liu, Director of Business Development, AlibabaSean Walsh, EVP Global Business Development, VaynerXWilliam August, Founder, Outlandish, Top TikTok Shop AgencyDr. Kellyann Petrucci, Founder, Dr. KellyannEric Siu, AI Marketing Expert & Founder, Single Grain & Single BrainNichole Munoz, Co-Founder & VP of Affiliates & Partnerships, EZ BombsAlison Cayne, Founder, ChoulieJared Orkin, CEO, Activate TalentAaron Cordovez, Founder, Zulay KitchenDr. Dawn Mussallem, Chief Medical Officer, Fountain Life & Founding Chief Science Officer, IM8David Vanderveen, Special Projects, IM8Additional speakers will be announced soon.The Summit will focus on the paramount topics shaping social commerce in 2026 and beyond, including creator commerce, affiliate, live shopping, DTC, marketplace growth, paid media, AI, product discovery, founder-led growth, capital strategy, and the operational realities of scaling modern consumer brands.Registered attendees are also invited to the Pre-Summit Watch Party & Welcome Reception on Wednesday, July 15 at Sony Hall. The evening will include a hosted World Cup Semifinal Watch Party followed by the Social Commerce Summit Welcome Reception with food, drinks, and live entertainment from Jermaine Paul, winner of NBC’s The Voice Season 2, plus his band and DJ.“Social commerce is moving fast, and leaders in the space need a place to compare what is actually working,” said Stuart Johnson, Founder of Social Commerce News. “The New York Summit is designed for practical conversations between the brands, agencies, founders, investors, technology partners, and operators shaping where this market goes next.”Social commerce is no longer a single-channel conversation. Creator commerce, affiliate, live shopping, DTC, marketplaces, social-driven discovery, AI, and platform-native selling are increasingly part of the same operating environment. Social Commerce Summit New York is designed to bring the people building that market into one place for focused programming, practical insight, and direct connection.The event will take place at Sony Hall, located at 235 West 46th Street in the heart of Times Square. First opened in 1938 as the Diamond Horseshoe, Sony Hall is a landmark Manhattan venue known for its Art Deco design, intimate performance setting, and modern production technology.Qualified brand operators, platform leaders, and senior agency leaders can apply for complimentary passes. Industry Passes are available for technology companies, investors, service providers, and ecosystem partners. Press passes are available for credentialed journalists and media professionals covering commerce, retail, marketing, technology, and the creator economy.All passes include access to the July 15 Pre-Summit Watch Party and Welcome Reception, full-day mainstage programming on July 16, post-event networking and happy hour at Sony Hall, and one year of access to Social Commerce News, including the digital content library and event recordings.To register, visit SOCOMMSUMMIT.COM About Social Commerce Summit:Social Commerce Summit is an industry event for senior operators building at the intersection of social platforms, creators, brands, agencies, commerce technology, and investment. Produced by Social Commerce News, the Summit focuses on real operating insight, practical playbooks, and the business realities shaping the future of social commerce.For more information, visit SOCOMMSUMMIT.COM or email info@socialcommercenews.com

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