Attorney General James Uthmeier Launches Investigation into Major League Baseball for Alleged Religious Discrimination; Issues Subpoena Demanding Records on Selective Enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–Attorney General James Uthmeier issued an investigative subpoena to MLB, launching a formal probe into whether the league is engaging in religious discrimination by selectively enforcing its uniform rules—punishing Christian players for displaying Bible verses while routinely permitting and even encouraging secular, “social justice,” and ideological messages.

“Major League Baseball claims it does not tolerate discrimination based on religion, yet its actions tell a different story,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “If MLB applauds ideological messages it prefers while reprimanding expressions of Christian faith, that is not neutral rule enforcement—it is religious discrimination that cannot stand in Florida.”

The investigation stems from MLB’s recent warnings to three San Francisco Giants pitchers, including Landen Roupp, for etching Bible verses on their caps during “Pride Night.” The verses referenced God’s covenant with humanity and the rainbow as its sign (Genesis 9:12-16). MLB has claimed the action violated uniform regulations prohibiting any writing on apparel or equipment “regardless of the message” and that the warnings are “consistent with normal practice.” Yet the Attorney General’s letter details MLB’s history of approving or overlooking similar modifications for favored causes, including Black Lives Matter sleeve patches, “United for Change” messaging, social justice statements on cleats, etchings on the pitcher’s mound, and other personal or ideological markings.

The investigative subpoena, issued under the Florida Civil Rights Act and the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, commands MLB to produce extensive documents by July 23, 2026, including:

All uniform and equipment rules, interpretive guidance, and the specific provisions cited for the June 2026 warnings;

Complete enforcement history since 2020 showing every instance of warnings or discipline for markings—versus every instance where markings were permitted without action, including “social justice” expressions, and religious citations;

Documents concerning approvals or relaxations of rules for “Permitted Expression” (BLM patches, social justice messages, sponsor logos, etc.) and how MLB distinguishes these from religious expression;

Policies on “Pride Night” or themed apparel expectations, any adverse actions against players for their declining to participate, and any consequences tied to religious expression;

Internal deliberations on the June 2026 warnings, complaints received, and any compliance analysis with MLB’s anti-discrimination Code;

Records for players and personnel at the Rays, Marlins, and fifteen Grapefruit League clubs across Florida.

The Attorney General’s office will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect the religious liberty of players and employees working in Florida.

To view the letter from Attorney General Uthmeier and the subpoena, click here and here.

###