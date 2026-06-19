Country Music Icon Joy Adams Expands Radio Syndication and Launches Mixcloud Channel for Independent Artists

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-award-winning New Zealand country recording artist, songwriter, and broadcasting veteran Joy Adams is turning up the volume for independent musicians worldwide. Combining her decades-long career as an entertainer with her deep passion for radio, Adams has officially expanded her global broadcasting footprint, utilizing her syndicated programming and a brand-new, dedicated Mixcloud channel to bridge the gap between traditional country favorites and rising indie talent.As a staple of the New Zealand Country Music Radio Network (NZCMR.com), Adams hosts three weekly broadcasts, tracking a loyal listenership across the Southern Hemisphere. However, it is her flagship program, The Classic Country Show with Joy Adams, that has taken the global indie community by storm. The 1-hour program is now syndicated to 35 radio stations globally, broadcasting across the United States, Canada, Australia, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany and Belgium.What sets The Classic Country Show apart is Adams’ intentional, fierce advocacy for independent artists. Rather than relying solely on mainstream, major-label playlists, she seamlessly weaves high-quality indie country releases alongside the timeless legends of traditional country, giving unsigned and self-published artists rare, valuable exposure to millions of listeners worldwide.To ensure these independent voices are accessible 24/7 beyond traditional broadcast schedules, Joy Adams has officially launched her global streaming hub on Mixcloud.Stream The Classic Country Show with Joy Adams on MixcloudThe Mixcloud channel serves as a global, on-demand country music streaming archive, allowing music lovers, industry professionals, and artists to stream past episodes at any time."Radio is my absolute passion, but supporting the independent music community is my purpose," says Joy Adams. "Independent artists pour their hearts into making incredible, authentic country music, but finding a spot on the airwaves can be incredibly difficult. Through our syndicated network and our new Mixcloud home, we are breaking down those walls and bringing real indie talent straight to a global audience that loves and craves true country music."Adams, who won 2023 International Female Album of the Year at the ISSA Awards in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the New Zealand Country Music Association, knows firsthand what it takes to break through as an independent artist. Alongside her continuous songwriting and collaborative projects, her focus remains locked on giving back to the industry by using her microphone as a platform for others.Independent country music artists looking for radio airplay consideration, as well as stations interested in country music radio syndication, are encouraged to connect with Joy through her official networks. Fans are invited to join, follow, and comment on the Mixcloud channel to stay updated on the latest weekly uploads.About Joy Adams:Joy Adams is one of New Zealand's most celebrated country music personalities, with 22 albums to her credit. An accomplished vocalist, multi-award-winning songwriter, and humanitarian, she has toured globally and spent over a decade in radio broadcasting. Today, she operates as a prominent DJ and syndicator dedicated to keeping traditional country music alive while breaking new independent talent across the global airwaves.Media & Airplay Contact:Official Website: https://www.joyadams.co.nz Mixcloud Stream: https://www.mixcloud.com/JoyAdams_RadioMix Main Broadcast Hub: https://nzcmr.com

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