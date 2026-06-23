Loadsure and BrokerPro Partner to Deliver Advanced, Full-Value Freight Protection Directly Within the TMS Workflow

Loadsure and BrokerPro partner to embed AI-driven, full-value cargo insurance directly into the BrokerPro TMS, enabling instant, frictionless coverage

By embedding Loadsure’s AI-driven underwriting into BrokerPro’s native workflow, users can now quote and bind specialized risk solutions—including excess limits and gap coverages—in seconds” — Johnny McCord, CEO and Founder of Loadsure

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loadsure, the global leader in AI-powered freight protection , and BrokerPro, a premier Transportation Management System (TMS) for freight brokers, today announced a strategic partnership to embed an automated, full-value cargo insurance solution directly into the BrokerPro platform. This integration allows brokers to instantly secure primary cargo, high-value, excess, and gap coverages at the moment of shipment creation, completely bypassing the friction of traditional insurance markets.As the brokerage space faces tightening margins and increasing cargo theft risks, the ability to rapidly secure comprehensive coverage is a critical differentiator. By embedding Loadsure’s AI-driven underwriting into BrokerPro’s native workflow, users can now quote and bind specialized risk solutions—including excess limits and gap coverages—in seconds, ensuring their shippers are completely protected without slowing down operations.“Our mission is to continually elevate embedded insurance workflows, bringing speed and expert underwriting to the places where freight operational decisions are actually made,” said Johnny McCord, CEO and Founder of Loadsure. “Partnering with BrokerPro enables us to put a highly sophisticated risk management toolkit directly into the hands of brokers. Together, we are making complex coverages like excess and gap insurance an effortless, native component of the daily booking process.”"Freight brokers are under more pressure than ever to move fast without cutting corners on risk. Integrating Loadsure directly into BrokerPro means our users can protect high-value shipments in seconds — without breaking their workflow or chasing down coverage through legacy channels. This is exactly the kind of embedded intelligence and operational efficiency we built BrokerPro to deliver," said Josh Asbury, COO of Infinity Software Solutions – the company behind BrokerPro.Bypassing the Integration Bottleneck to Maximize Broker YieldThe collaboration targets a major industry pain point: the manual, slow-moving process of securing high-value or supplemental cargo insurance. Through this partnership, BrokerPro users gain an immediate competitive advantage — instantly protecting their shippers while capturing new revenue streams. With compliance tools like Highway, RMIS, and Macropoint already integrated inside the TMS, freight brokers can now quote and bind coverage without ever leaving the screen.“Having spent my career across freight-tech and brokerage, I’ve seen firsthand how traditional insurance models and rigid tech integration cycles act as an anchor on growth,” said Michael Kennedy, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Loadsure. “Brokers shouldn't have to wait on legacy underwriting or navigate gaps in standard carrier liability when moving high-value freight. Our partnership with BrokerPro delivers a scalable, low-code path to agility, giving tech-forward brokerages the instant, full-value security they need to scale their business and protect their margins.”About LoadsureLoadsure is a leading provider of supply chain insurance coverage and a rapidly growing insurtech serving the North American and European markets. Through its innovative Holistic Freight Protection approach, Loadsure empowers shippers, freight professionals, and motor carriers, via insurance agents to make informed decisions about supply-chain risks, safeguard their businesses with a comprehensive suite of insurance coverages, and quickly recover from loss through near real-time claims processing. Using advanced data analytics and AI, Loadsure generates accurately priced, tailored policies in seconds. Its platform integrates seamlessly into partner TMSs and load boards, and was recognized by Insurance Insider as the 2024 Insurtech Product of the Year. Loadsure is a managing general agent and Lloyd’s coverholder.About BrokerProBrokerPro is a cutting-edge Transportation Management System (TMS) designed specifically to streamline and automate freight brokerage operations. By prioritizing intuitive digital workflows, robust integration capabilities, and advanced data analytics, BrokerPro empowers logistics professionals to scale efficiently, optimize capacity, and deliver superior service to their shipping partners.

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