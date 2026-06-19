RCP responds to news that assisted dying bill is expected to return to parliament

The RCP maintains its established neutral position on assisted dying, reflecting the broad range of views held by our membership and fellowship. However, as we set out in our position statement of May 2025, we have significant concerns about whether this bill, in its current form, provides sufficient safeguards to protect patients and professionals.

We remain clear that if assisted dying were to be legalised, the legislation must ensure:

equitable access to high-quality end of life care for all patients

robust safeguards to protect vulnerable individuals, including against coercion

clear provisions allowing doctors to opt out of participation

decisions informed by clinicians with appropriate expertise, including those who know the patient

proper recognition of prognostic uncertainty in end of life care

strong regulation and oversight of any assisted dying services and medicines.

These principles are essential to maintaining patient safety, public trust and the integrity of clinical practice.

While the ultimate decision on assisted dying rests with society through parliament, we continue to emphasise that professional and clinical considerations must be central to any legislation, regulation and implementation.

If the bill returns without substantive change, the RCP’s position will remain unchanged. We therefore urge parliamentarians to address these outstanding concerns to ensure that any future legislation adequately protects patients, supports clinicians and upholds high standards of care at the end of life.